Woman’s Death ruled Asphyxiation due to Drowning

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released a Verdict and Case Docket in the death of 22-year-old Kim K. Blackburn who was found unresponsive floating in the water of Morton Lake (pilot Butte Reservoir) on July 22nd this summer. The cause of death was reported to be Asphyxiation due to freshwater drowning, however the manner of her death is undetermined. The Relevant toxicology from a autopsy report indicated Blackburn was intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.381. A person is considered intoxicated if their BAC level is at 0.08. The information released by the coroner indicated her death occurred about 5 p.m. that day, give or take one hour.