Woman placed on mental health hold, children turned over to family services

Dozens of snakes, other pets found in vehicle

By: Sarah Elmquist Squires, WyoTodayMedia

Riverton Police investigating possible child neglect and abuse took a woman into custody on a mental health hold and family services took custody of three children after they were discovered in a car with more than 30 pets, including boa constrictor snakes.

Police made contact with the 33-year-old Nampa, Idaho, woman at just after 10 a.m. on November 1 on the 500 block of Sunset Drive. Police were responding to reports that the woman was behaving erratically and her three children were clothed in only underwear, were dirty, and had bruises on their bodies. According to police, the woman behaved erratically and hostile toward officers, and threatened to shoot them with a crossbow, although no crossbow was located at the scene.

The three children, a 10-year-old boy, and two girls aged nine and four, were reportedly “filthy” inside the car described as cluttered and dirty. After the children were placed with family services and the woman placed on a mental health hold, police discovered a dog and a cat inside the vehicle, which were taken to PAWS, along with multiple gecko lizards in small containers, and 25-30 snakes in pillowcases that were identified as boas. The snakes and geckos were brought to a local pet store for safe keeping, and all the animals were reportedly in extremely poor condition.