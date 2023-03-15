Wolverines revenge reels in consolation trophy

CASPER – After a saddening start on day one of the state tournament the Riverton Wolverines (19-5, 4-2) could no longer reach the very top of the mountain but that did not dissuade them from putting everything they had into a rallying run for fifth place.

Riverton’s loss to Laramie, a team that would eventually make it to the state championship, shocked fans and players as the Wolverines had beaten the Plainsmen rather handily last time they met. But, a bigger upset had to have been when the Cody Broncs, a four-seed from the 4A West, put a wallop on the one-seeded Thunder Basin Bolts by 25 points (51-26).

That meant that the defending 4A State Champion Thunder Basin (14-9, 4-2) was Riverton’s opponent on the second day, which is not an ideal situation for any team to be in, but they did not stray away from their fundamentals and put the Bolts in tough positions all game long. In fact, right off the bat, the game started off in Riverton’s favor, going up 7-2 thanks to some strong shots by junior Darrick DeVries.

Coach Sheets brought everyone to the sideline during a timeout (p/c Carl Cote)

Nearly all of the game was filled with small scoring runs by both teams, leading to what felt like a boxing match of offense where each fighter lands blow after blow before dropping their guard.

After the Wolverines got a nice lead the Bolts would quickly look like the number-one seed in the 4A State Tournament again, going on an 11-point run to go up 13-7. Riverton would fight back with a few seconds left in the game, bringing it to just a two-point deficit at the end of the first eight minutes, 13-11. Back and forth the two went in the second half, with Riverton pulling within one point in a 31-30 game midway through the third quarter. After four lead changes already in the game the Bolts weren’t going to let it happen again, at least not in the third quarter as they led into the fourth-and-final quarter.

A 40-39 game was getting more and more tense while six clutch free throws by Parker Paxton helped give the Wolverines the lead, 43-42, with under a minute to play in the game. Thunder Basin air balled a three-pointer with just over 30 seconds left and that led to more free throws, sealing the comeback victory for the Wolverines who were behind for most of the game. The Wolverines’ 48-43 victory gave them life and another day of basketball, this time pitting them against a familiar foe.

DeVries finished with 17 points as WyoToday’s Papa Murphy’s player of the game followed closely by Paxton who made seven of his 13 points at the charity stripe.

Beau Sheets eyed Jason Vincent during a huddle late in the fourth quarter Saturday in Casper. (p/c Carl Cote)

RIVERTON VS STAR VALLEY

Just one week before, the Star Valley Braves (16-8, 5-1) met Riverton in the 4A West Regional Championship and avenged a close loss to the Wolverines by beating them and taking the number-one seed heading into this past weekend. With both teams owning a victory against one another this season it was obvious that the game was going to be a dog fight but Riverton had already taken down a one-seed and was prepared to do it again.

Riverton cheerleaders put on a show during a full timeout Saturday as the Wolverines lead the Star Valley Braves. (p/c Carl Cote)

The game would start out just as everybody thought, with both teams exchanging baskets and fouls until the Braves broke the tie to lead 15-12 at the end of the first quarter. Star Valley would start off the second quarter on a hot streak. After Riverton brought it to a five-point deficit both teams went on a scoring drought, bringing the halftime score to a measly 25-20.

It was apparent from the beginning that Paxton was not going to end the season on a low note, which is one of the reasons why him having 10 points before the end of the first half was not very surprising. Then, in the third quarter, he kept it going with two three-pointers, marking his third and fourth of the game.

One of those three-pointers came at the buzzer to end a third quarter that was rife with shooting woes by nearly everyone on the court outside Paxton. That three also gave Riverton the lead, 32-30, heading into the fourth quarter.

On their way to winning the rubber match, 53-49, Paxton found a season-high 30 points while leading the team over a hungry Braves team.

Riverton’s boys lose a handful of seniors but retain their main shooting core next year with Paxton and DeVries. They will miss the defensive mindset of senior Jason Vincent and the explosiveness and defensive strength of Hutchison, but Coach Sheets has plenty of time to work on the Xs and Os before next season.

By: Shawn O’Brate