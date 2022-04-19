Wolverine Soccer Teams Prevail

By Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON–Thursday afternoon the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines’ soccer teams took on their conference opponents, the Buffalo Bisons and Lady Bisons.

Even though the girls’ squad already beat the Lady Bisons earlier this season it was on a neutral field in a tournament that did not directly affect the conference rankings. After beating them 4-1 in late March the Lady Wolverines were hoping to make it two straight against the Lady Bison and they did just that with a squeaky clean performance.

In the first half of the game the Lady Bison, who were undefeated in conference games this season (3-0), had some good attacks but never found the back of the net thanks to the goalie Ayana Mejorado and her instincts on when to come out of the box.

“(Mejorado) did a great job back there,” Lady Wolverines’ head coach Tanya Santee said about her freshman keeper, “She was very comfortable and did a great job communicating with her back line…part of that is because of her positioning and our defensive play.”

Halfway through the first half it was freshman Cami Paskett who scored for Riverton off a great pass from junior Madison Fossey. Afterwards, the game was nothing but solid defense and poor shot selections throughout the match from both sides.

“I think they played well,” Santee continued about her team, “we moved the ball super good today. I feel like we possessed the ball the entire time…and they had opportunities, I’m not disappointed in any part of our play today.”

In the end, the score never faltered after Paskett’s goal, finishing the game with the Lady Wolverines’ second shutout of the season by a score of 1-0.

“You only have to win by one,” Santee joked on her way to help coach the JV team immediately after her varsity squad secured their fourth win of the season.

Then, as usual, it was the boys’ turn to try and repeat the success that their female counterparts had just exhibited.

Right off the bat junior Sean Carruth scored off a great assist from senior Tanner Johnson and just like that the Wolverines were up 1-0 just five minutes into the game. They eventually went into halftime with the same score thanks to a few solid blocks from senior goalie Lucas Engle.

But after halftime ended Johnson, who had the excellent assist earlier in the game, scored within the first seven minutes of the second half. The team celebrated and continued creating opportunities and stopping the Bison’s chances at doing the same.

“Our defensive style takes a lot of energy and focus,” head coach Brady Samuelson said about his team, “but when executed correctly we can dictate play and control games well.”

That defensive style kept the hopes of two straight shutouts by the Wolverines’ varsity rosters up until the 13 minute mark when a Buffalo junior finally erased the goose egg off the board. Sadly, for the Bisons, Carruth had already scored his second goal of the game off a breakaway which ended with him exiting the field without the ability to put any weight on his left leg.

“We had a tiny lapse in concentration and they scored,” Samuelson said about the lone Buffalo goal of the day, “we’ll chalk that up to a learning moment and use it to improve.”

Luckily, after Carruth’s second goal of the game, and eighth point of the season he was not truly needed by his team who had a comfortable lead with less than 17 minutes to go.

The scoring would stop there for both teams, ultimately ending 3-1 in favor of the Wolverines. Afterwards coach Samuelson was asked about his star player who leads the team in goals on the season:

“Everyone is okay and healthy. After four games in nine days we just wanted to make sure we didn’t get any major injuries after we were three goals up.”

The two-point win helped Riverton claim second place in the conference behind only Torrington. It also helped them feel redemption after “a heartless game against Lander” in coach Samuelson’s words.

“It’s great for the players to see their hard work and eagerness to improve pay off,” Samuelson said after the win, “they could have given up on the season after losing by such a large margin to our rivals, but they just went all in and we turned a corner.”

Both varsity soccer teams’ next games will be at home once again against Rawlins on Friday, April 22nd.

The Lady Wolverines are now 2-1 in the conference, only behind the Lady Bisons team they just shut out (3-1), are looking to keep the streak going against Rawlins who have yet to win a game this entire season (0-5).

Meanwhile, the boys squad also looks to continue winning as their Rawlins opponents are 1-5 overall but 0-3 and last in the 3A East conference.