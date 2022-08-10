Wolverine fall golf tees off today

The fall season for Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines golf kicks off today. Riverton is taking part in the Snake River Shootout today and tomorrow. Day 1 is going to take place in Valley View while day two will be in Jackson. Stay tuned to the Wyotoday Sports Update to hear Coach Lars Flanagan thoughts on the upcoming season and the difficulty that the fall season brings. Below is the schedule for this six week fall season.

Date Location Varsity August 10/11 Star Valley/Jackson JV August 16 Pinedale Varsity August 17/18 Douglas JV August 22nd Riverton Varsity August 25/26 Gillette JV August 30 Star Valley Varsity Sept 1/2 Riverton JV Sept 6 Green River Varsity Sept 8/9 Worland

Varsity Sept 15/16/17 Buffalo