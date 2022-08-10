Wolverine fall golf tees off today

The fall season for Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines golf kicks off today. Riverton is taking part in the Snake River Shootout today and tomorrow. Day 1 is going to take place in Valley View while day two will be in Jackson. Stay tuned to the Wyotoday Sports Update to hear Coach Lars Flanagan thoughts on the upcoming season and the difficulty that the fall season brings. Below is the schedule for this six week fall season. 

 

   
 

Date Location

Varsity 

August 10/11 Star Valley/Jackson

JV 

August 16 Pinedale

Varsity 

August 17/18 Douglas

JV 

August 22nd Riverton

Varsity 

August 25/26 Gillette

JV 

August 30 Star Valley

Varsity 

Sept 1/2 Riverton

JV 

Sept 6 Green River

Varsity 

Sept 8/9 Worland

  Varsity   Sept 15/16/17 Buffalo 

 