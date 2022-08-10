Wolverine fall golf tees off today

The fall season for Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines golf kicks off today. Riverton is taking part in the Snake River Shootout today and tomorrow. Day 1 is going to take place in Valley View while day two will be in Jackson. Stay tuned to the Wyotoday Sports Update to hear Coach Lars Flanagan thoughts on the upcoming season and the difficulty that the fall season brings. Below is the schedule for this six week fall season.
|
Date Location
|
Varsity
|
August 10/11 Star Valley/Jackson
|
JV
|
August 16 Pinedale
|
Varsity
|
August 17/18 Douglas
|
JV
|
August 22nd Riverton
|
Varsity
|
August 25/26 Gillette
|
JV
|
August 30 Star Valley
|
Varsity
|
Sept 1/2 Riverton
|
JV
|
Sept 6 Green River
|
Varsity
|
Sept 8/9 Worland
Varsity Sept 15/16/17 Buffalo