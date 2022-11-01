With First Snow Coming; Be Prepared for Winter Driving

With the season’s first snowfall coming, it is important to remember best winter driving practices. Here are some safety tips from NOAA’s National Weather Service.

Before driving, remove all snow and ice from the windshield, lights, and car body. This allows for better visibility and prevents blocks of snow/ice from falling off your vehicle.

Beware of driving during adverse weather. Blinding wind-driven snow, icy roads, and other hazards can put you at greater risk of an accident or injury.

Winterize your car for the season. Make sure wiper blades, anti-icing fluids, and headlights are well maintained. Install snow/traction tires or carry chains in your vehicle.

Be cautious of bridges, stop signs/lights, overpasses, and less traveled roads, where slick conditions are more likely.

Carry an emergency kit in case you become stranded along the road, including extra clothes, batteries, flashlights, sleeping bags, and other useful items if you are stuck.