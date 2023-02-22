Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until tonight

From the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton:

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. Higher totals of 4 to 8 inches near the Lander Foothills. Lesser totals of 2 to 4 inches south of the Owl Creek range near Shoshoni and near Dubois. Winds gusting 45 to 55 mph. * WHERE...Owl Creek and Bridger Mountains, Wind River Mountains East, Upper Wind River Basin, Wind River Basin and Lander Foothills.



