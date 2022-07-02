Wings & Wheels Thrilled Large Crowd at Hunt Field Airport

The turnout was great for the return of an air show at Lander’s Hunt Field Airport dubbed Wings and Wheels on Saturday. The Kiwanis Club of Lander served a breakfast of ham and pancakes with hot coffee and juice for the big crowd while folks walked around the tarmac viewing a variety of aircraft, including two medical helicopters and two WWII Warbird S2 and many private planes and T6 Trackers from North American Aircraft Manufacture. The two Warbirds flew to Lander from the Teton Aviation Center Museum at Driggs, Idaho.

Getting a thrill of a lifetime were two US Veterans, Michael Tanner of Lander, Chaplain of the Lander VFW and and David Layman of Atlantic City (WY).

“It was awesome, a triple-thrill for me as I used to be a private pilot,” said Tanner after climbing down out of the two-seater Warbird, onto the aircraft’s wing and then back to the ground. Similar sentiments were expressed by Layman. “This was very good, especially during the roll maneuver,” he said standing by with friends next to the Warbird after his flight.

Throughout the morning, an aerobatic pilot amazed the crowd with many different skillful twists, turns, high elevation straight up flights, sideways over the runway and such.

Wyotoday photos by Kirk Baxter and Ernie Over