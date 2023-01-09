February 22, 1996 – December 29, 2022

Windy Rain Ridgely, 26, passed away in Fort Washakie on December 29, 2022. A rosary and wake will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Eagle Hall. The funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Friday Cemetery in

Windy was born on February 22, 1996 to Rani Marie Ridgely and William Addison, II. She went to school at Wyoming Indian Schools and completed her High School Equivalency at Central Wyoming College.

Windy loved sewing, photography and art. She loved to be in the mountains and to be in nature. She loved to travel, one of her favorite trips was when she went to Graceland in Tennessee. She danced as a little girl and talked about traveling with her kids to powwows. She loved all children and they loved her. She loved being a mom to her girls and her baby boy. Windy has many friends who were family to her, she was always smiling, laughing and gave the best hugs.

Windy is preceded in death by her father; and mother; father-in-law; James Guina; Grandparents Royce Ridgely, Angela Friday, William Addison, Bernadine Friday, Duane Friday, Huge and Marcella June Ridgely, Eugene Goggles, Stanford Friday; Patricia SunRhodes Arthur, Poncho Lonedog, Stella White Antelope-Addison, Mervin Addison, Sr., Aunt Chelsie Friday and sister Kylee Washakie-Juneau.

Windy is survived by her daughters, Kambree, Kenzie and Amelia; son, Sebastion; companion Monaire Guina; nephews Noah Blackburn and Aisen Lee; siblings Jerome Ridgely; Shaelynn, Kaylea, Courtney and Shy Roman; Martyna, William, Vance, Andre and Shoni Addison; Tulsa and Darrel Chavez; Katherine Baldeagle; Susanna Underwood; Nicolle Lee; Tishea, Trevor (Sr), Christian (Sr), Quinn (Sr) Williamson; Brianna, Deanna, Romello and Raymond (III) Harris; December Whiteplume; Isabella Warren; Shyanna, Oceanna and Arianna Charging Crow; Nevaeh O’Neil; Lilly and James (Jr) Blackburn; Brielle, Giovanni and Jordan Tafoya; Ian (Jr) and Addison Pine; Stepparents Polly Chavez and MiRae Hughes; mother-in-law Teresa His Chase; aunts; Holly and Patty Addison; Grace Carpenter, Jenny Tafoya, Stormy Friday, Nellie Shakespeare, Kerry Scott, Toby Braten, Theresa Chavez; uncles Russell Savage; Sistenis Tafoya; Smokey, Alex, Alan, Three Stars, Jarred, Jeremy, Jeremiah, Josh, Joey, Sandy, Michael and Sean Friday; Cy Lee; Gaylen LIttleshield Grandparents Evelyn Juneau, Natasha Washakie, Mary Lone Dog, Cindy Washakie, Arilda Chavez, Elizabeth Friday, Aleta and Dennis Whiteman, Terry Friday, Jolene and Byron Makeshine, Colleen and Adrienne Friday, Lowayne Friday, Christina Friday and Blanche Ridgley; Sanford and Donna Friday, Nolan and Ray Friday, Solo Friday, Blanche Friday, Annie Sage, Eugene Ridgely, and Ben Ridgely; Daniel Brown; Dawn Gardner, Sunny Duran and White Otter Goggles; great grandparents Mildred Goggles, Ruth Mary Goggles, Hugh Friday and Linda Hurtado. The families of Ridgely, Friday, Goggles, Addison, Gambler.

On-line condolences may be made at TheDavisFuneralHome.com.