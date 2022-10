It will be another warm day today. A gusty wind and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather to central and southern portions of the area. A passing cold front brings breezy and cooler weather Saturday with isolated mountains showers. Today’s highs in the low 60s for Dubois, in the upper 60s to low 70s for Jeffrey City, Lander, Rivrton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.