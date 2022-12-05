Windy East of the Divide Monday, Temperatures a bit cooler

Light snow persists in western mountains; otherwise, up to an inch of snow is possible in southern Sweetwater County today. It will be dry elsewhere. Windy in the Cody Foothills tonight. Temperatures a bit warmer today. Similar temperatures on Tuesday. Expected high temperatures in the mid 30s for Lander and Riverton, the mid 20s for Dubois, Thermopolis and Worland. Peak Wind gusts expected today include 37 at Jeffrey City, 35 at Dubois and in the mid to upper teen mph range for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland.