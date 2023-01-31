Wind River’s Bornhoft lone champion from Fremont County

By: Shawn O’Brate

RIVERTON – Over the weekend one of, if not the, biggest wrestling tournaments in the state returned to Riverton High School (RHS) as the Ron Thon Tournament brought the best-of-the-best wrestlers from every class (2A, 3A & 4A) from all over the state.

The tournament is known as a “defacto” state tournament with over 890 wrestlers signed up to partake on the mats over the course of two days. One thing that was different about this year’s Ron Thon was the inclusion of the newly sanctioned girls’ wrestling brackets, giving them their own platform to shine on for the first time.

The Ron Thon Tournament, named after the longtime teacher and wrestling coach at RHS, took place over two days with the championships taking place on Saturday for both the boys and girls. But, the biggest difference between the girls and boys, specifically for Fremont County, is that only one student-athlete took top place at the end of the weekend.

That girl was AnnaBeth Bornhoft from Wind River, the 115-pound senior who has truly taken advantage of the newly sanctioned sport during her final months as a high schooler.

Bornhoft (12-0) won first place after beating other 115-pound girls from the likes of Star Valley, Evanston and Powell with the final win coming over Pinedale’s Rhonda Auradou on Saturday afternoon. But Bornhoft was not the only Lady Cougar to place extremely high in the first year’s girls’ division at Ron Thon.

AnnaBeth Bornhoft wrestled her way to first place in the 120lb weight class Saturday at the Ron Thon in Riverton. Bornhoft was the only wrestler from Fremont County to stand atop the podium at the event. (p/c Carl Cote)

AnnaBeth’s sister, Molly, came very close to matching her sister and teammate with a first-place finish after dominating the first three rounds of the 105-pound weight class. Sadly, after going up 7-0, Molly was flipped by Pinedale’s Kaylea Mortensen with 10 seconds left before she would have had her hand raised as champion.

Alongside the Bornhofts Wind River brought a few other placings to the table at the end of the 2023 Ron Thon Tournament with Lily Hill finishing fifth in the 110-pound division as well as Maggie Jensen, sister to superstar Tucker Jensen, also finishing fifth but in the 140-pound weight class.

Outside Wind River there were also some dominant girls from the other side of the road with Shoshoni’s Lady Wranglers really showing out on the mats. This includes Brueklyn Truempler (4-3) who has been on a tear as of late and continued that at Ron Thon with a second place finish in the girls’ 130-pound division after winning every match except the first-place bout.

Brueklyn Truempler shook hands with her championship match opponent Saturday in Riverton. (p/c Carl Cote)

Her teammates, Lacoda Kiser (6-2) and Abrianna Kiser (5-2) should also be proud as they took home third place-finishes in the 140-pound and 145-pound divisions, respectively.

And who could forget the home team? The RHS girls, led by Isabel Kuegeler (1-3) who finished sixth in the 120-pound weight class after taking down Rocky Mountains Emmilee Wambeke. Riverton’s Tymberlee Stanley (1-2) won her first matchup of the day, winning by disqualification over Lander Valley’s Emily Skiba, but would fall to the eventual second-place finisher, Auradou, and Kelly Walsh’s Kissack Allison.

Congratulations to AnnaBeth, her sister Molly, and the rest of the girls that made Fremont County proud this past weekend at Ron Thon! Good luck during the rest of the season and don’t forget to have some fun out on the mats!

For the complete story, including photos, quotes, stats and more, be sure to pick up your own copy of the Ranger or Lander Journal newspapers at 421 E. Main Street in Riverton! Start or continue your subscription today!