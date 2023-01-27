Wind River’s 13th Annual Service Week Begins Monday

Wind River High School’s annual Service Week is set for this coming week at the Pavillion school and will run from January 30 through February 3. The service week annually raises funds for someone within the district dealing with a hardship or medical condition. This year, Patti Griffith is the recipient.

Griffith has lived near Pavilllion since 1979 and served on the Fremont County School District #6 Board of Trustees there for 27.5 years. It’s been a family affair. Patti’s husband, Steve, was a custodian at the school from 1993 to 2016.

In addition to her service on the Wind River Board (see photo above), Griffith worked for the UW Cooperative Extension Service as Fremont County’s Cen$ible Nutrition Coordinator. In that role, she received the Distinguished Service Award from Epsilon Sigma Phi, the National Association of Extension 4-H Agents and the National Extension Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. She was also part of a team with colleagues from the Wind River Indian Reservation and Washakie County who received Extension’s Diversity Team Award for their Plant-to-Plate project. That project sought to increase interest in and provide information about local produce, preserving fruits and vegetables and developing a farmer’s market.

According to information provided by Wind River High School, Patti was diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer this past fall. Since then , she has been following a treatment plan and has been in Arizona receiving treatment since December 14,2022.

The annual service week has been incredibly successful. In the dozen years since the project began, the school has raised over $110,000 to benefit local families. This is the 13th annual event.

The week involves all of the staff and students at the Wind River Middle/High School who pay money for different requests throughout the week. For example, on Monday students can pay $10 to wear a hat all week long, $25 to turn off an annoying song played over the schools sound system, and begin collecting change throughout the week. Monday is also dress-up day with the theme being Little Miss, Little Mister Day/White Lies. On Tuesday the price to turn off an annoying song goes up to $50 and the dress up day theme is to look like Adam Sandler. Wednesday’s fee to silence the annoying song is $75 while the dress-up theme is the Decades of the 2000s. Thursday, the annoying song price goes up to $100 with dress up being crazy purple. At the Dubois basketball games that evening, there will be a chili supper for a donation. On Friday, class competitions will be held and there will be an assembly. The dress-up for Friday is Hawaiian Shirt and Shorts Day.

In addition to the student fun, there will be a silent auction Thursday and a live auction. The live auction is at half-time of the basketball game and will feature baked goods

As the school said in its promotional material, “This is a wonderful opportunity to support a long-time Wind River Family who has done so much for our community.