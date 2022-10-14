Wind River wrangled up by rivals

By: Shawn O’Brate
PAVILLION – One of the biggest, best and longest rivalries in the history of Fremont County took place on Thursday night as the Shoshoni Wranglers (5-1) traveled 30 miles down the road to play the Wind River Cougars (6-0).
The Cougars would catch a break early with the Wranglers’ top receiver, Trey Fike, being a gametime scratch for the pivotal game that would see the winner atop the 1A 9-man West Conference with an undefeated conference record.
But, even without Fike, the Wranglers came out slinging it with quarterback Alex Mills finding tight end Jaxon Stanley on a rainbow pass into the breadbasket.
Mills, who would eventually score the first touchdown of the game on a long run, continued to push the passing game throughout the first three quarters even if his receivers were dropping the balls or he misfired.
Wind River’s defense was stout for most of the first half, stopping the run like they have been all season with their #1 ranked rushing defense. But, every now and then, Pehton Truempler would break through like he has also been doing all season for the Wranglers.
When the Cougars weren’t on defense they were imposing their will on the ground as well. Junior Cooper Frederick, who is sitting right behind Truempler in total rushing yards and touchdowns, would score on a 32-yard run after breaking through a hole in the line and getting into open space.
Another great running back on the season is Wind River senior Jaycee Herbert who came into the game ranked third in the state in rushing yards per game (108.2). Herbert, who had a strong game throughout the night, also had the second-longest play of the season from the backfield earlier this year and he ripped off a few big ones in this game as well.
The largest problem for the Cougars was the turnover issues that specifically plagued their high-powered running game. Three fumbles, two interceptions and a lot of yellow flags kept the Cougars down, especially in the second half, and allowed their rivals to control the clock.
Right out of the halftime locker room speech, the Cougars would get the ball in great field position and fumble it as soon as they crossed the 50-yard line. That, like two of their other turnovers, would lead to a Shoshoni touchdown.
The Wranglers’ first possession not only ended in the endzone but it did so off an amazing, accurate pass from Mills on a pass that many coaches would not advise as he threw the ball across his body to the left as he ran to the right of the field. Shoshoni would take the lead, 18-14.
A burly one-yard TD run by Truempler propped the Wranglers up by two scores, 25-14, where it would stand until the final horn.
