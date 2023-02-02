Wind River wins big on and off the court

By: Shawn O’Brate

PAVILLION – Thursday night was more than just another regular season basketball game. It was more than just an in-county, non-conference night on the courts. It was the fourth night of Wind River’s “Service Week” which aims to raise money for a local community member and Thursday’s game against Dubois held much more weight than what ended up in the win-loss columns.

All week the school’s staff and students have been raising money for Patti Griffith, a former Board of Trustees member for nearly 30 years and Pavillion citizen since 1979. Her husband, Steve, was once the custodian for Wind River High School and Middle School from 1993 till he retired in 2016, and this week in Pavillion has been dedicated to them as Patti recently became diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer.

The games started out as normal, the tip-off between the girls of Dubois and Lady Cougars of Wind River led to a dominating first half by the home team as Allison Tidzump and Amanda Jenkins led the way for their team in front of their purple-and-white crowd. But, in between every timeout and at halftime of the games, there were items auctioned off like baked goods, items for your horses, handmade home decor and more.

Every penny went to Griffith’s aid, with the goal of $10,000 in one week becoming closer and closer with every single timeout.

The Lady Cougars’ 52-33 victory moved them to 4-12 on the season with this non-conference win, knocking the Lady Rams down to 8-10, before raveling to conference opponent Big Piney this Saturday. Meanwhile, the Lady Rams travel to Midwest to take on the Lady Oilers Friday afternoon. Look in the Wednesday edition of Fremont County Sports for scores, stats and more from both games and if you’d like to watch the game between the Lady Rams and Lady Cougars you can always do so on WyoToday’s YouTube page.

Everyone in the building could feel the anticipation building between the two boys’ teams, both filled with strong players and 1000-point scorers on their respective squad. Dubois’ Ryan Wells crossed the 1000-point mark against St. Stephens earlier this season while Wind River’s Wylie Shearer did the same just three weeks ago.

After a few more items were auctioned off, including a puppy named Karen (below) and multiple gift cards to businesses around Fremont County, the boys tipped off and immediately saw Dubois fall behind early.

Wells was forced to exit the first quarter after taking an elbow to the face, causing a bloody cheek to form before being let back in the game where he would score six points in the first eight minutes.

After more cakes, brownies and gift baskets were auctioned off the third quarter began and saw the Rams’ senior Kaden Chamley start to find his stroke, putting up 10 points before the final eight minutes began. In that same quarter the Cougars saw seven players find the bottom of the net with Wambli Romero putting up the most with seven.

At the end of the night the Cougars would come away with a dominant victory in front of their home crowd, all snacking on sweets that they bid on, with an 81-45 win that pumped some life into the team that entered the weekend at 7-7.

In the end the game was the least important part of the night as the live auctions ended with just under $2,000 raised to go along with the nearly $8,000 raised throughout the week at the school and during the online auctions that have been happening.

“We have an amazing community and it’s just awesome to see everybody come out, things like this is what really makes our community unique and special, we’re excited and happy,” coach Walker, who doubles as the principal, said.

If you are reading this before the end of Sunday, February 5th you too can help Wind River’s service week as there is still online auctions happening and you can donate at any time by calling 307-856-7970.

Congratulations to both Wind River teams on their victories and to the entire community of Pavillion for their generosity and amazing support! We’re all with you Patti!