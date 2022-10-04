Wind River wallops Wyoming Indian

By: Shawn O’Brate
PAVILLION – The undefeated #1 seed in the 1A 9-Man Conference, the Wind River Cougars, had themselves a game on Thursday night as the 2-2 Wyoming Indian Chiefs came down the road to play them under the lights at LeRoy Sinner Field.
After the Wyoming Indian Middle School team walloped the Wind River Middle School team the two varsity high school teams took the field to try and increase their respective records.
Last week’s two-point victory over #5 Big Piney set the Cougars up for a chance to enter the postseason at #1, but first they had to get through the Chiefs who were looking for their first three-win season since 1998.
Sadly, for the Chiefs, that win would not come and it was apparent that it wouldn’t almost immediately. Within 15 seconds of the game the Cougars would find the endzone thanks to a great return that set up a 10-yard touchdown run by Cooper Frederick.
Almost instantly the Cougars forced a punt which was returned 53-yards to the house by the speedy Jaycee Herbert. Within one minute of kickoff the score was already 14-0. It wouldn’t get any better for the Chiefs as the Cougars pounded the rock and continued to show off their strong running game, racking up 52 points in the first quarter alone.
One of those scores was a 54-yard pick-six by Herbert, who showed off that track speed he has, while two other touchdowns were passes to the endzone.
By the time halftime rolled around it was 66-0 and the Cougars were solidified winners, and by the end of the game they set a new school record for largest margin of victory as they won by a score of 82-0, beating their previous win over Wyoming Indian (76-0).
After the game Coach Frederick spoke with WyoToday’s Shawn O’Brate about how the Cougars went into the game and what they stressed throughout the matchup.
“One of the big things we stressed over and over was we still want perfection,” Frederick said, “We knew it might be a blowout but…overall the main thing was just to make them stay focused.”
Many of the Cougars’ first possessions were one or two-play drives that ended in the endzone off long runs, pin-point passes and expert vision but on defense the team focused on stopping the run and forcing Chiefs’ QB Teryn Martel to throw the ball.
“We thought, defensively, we played pretty well,” Frederick said.
Frederick’s son, Cooper, tallied four total touchdowns on the night and was honored as…
