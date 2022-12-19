Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative to Meet in January in Riverton

The Wyoming Office of Outdoor Recreation facilitates several outdoor recreation collaboratives convened throughout the state by Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites, and Trails.

These initiatives bring together local community members, recreation stakeholders, businesses, conservation groups, federal and state agencies, and elected officials to identify and prioritize opportunities for the growth and enhancement of outdoor recreation.

Dates, times, locations, and call-in information are as follows:

• Sweetwater County Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SCORC- Sweetwater County) – Tuesday, January 10th, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River (300 N 1st E St). Video call link: https://meet.google.com/qdh-fsaf-qcj or dial: ‪(US) +1 513-512-5489 PIN: ‪604 575 293#. The last meeting, held in November, included Office of Outdoor Recreation updates, discussion on four projects in the region, updates from collaborative members, and new ideas for the collaborative. On the agenda for January is a Charter update, a guest speaker from Southwest Wyoming Offroad Trails, and new & old project updates.

• Wind River Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (WRORC- Fremont County) – Thursday, January 12th, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the City Hall in Riverton (816 N. Federal Blvd). Video call link: https://meet.google.com/zps-wotu-ihc or dial: ‪(US) +1 252-574-6305 PIN: ‪438 488 453#. At the previous meeting in November, the collaborative heard from guest speaker Darran Wells with the Alpine Science Institute of Central Wyoming College, held a discussion about a survey project, and updates were provided on two projects. The meeting in January will include a guest speaker from WyoClimbers, discussion on the survey project, and updates on several projects and from several organizations and agencies.

• Southeast Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Collaborative (SWORC- Albany and Carbon Counties) – Thursday, January 19th, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Historic Depot in Rawlins (400 W. Front Street). Video call link: https://meet.google.com/chr-qcmi-xke or dial: ‪(US) +1 513-783-1147 PIN: ‪892 733 388#. At the November meeting, Office of Outdoor Recreation updates were provided, the Charter was reviewed for edits, and discussion was held on the Recreation Site Survey the collaborative is working on. On the agenda for January is further discussion on the Recreation Site Survey, a guest speaker, and discussion around larger topics presented at previous collaborative meetings.

Members of the public are welcome to attend collaborative meetings in-person or virtually. There will be a designated time for public comment near the end of each meeting.

Established by recommendation of the 2017 Governor’s Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Office of Outdoor Recreation aims to diversify Wyoming’s economy by expanding, enhancing, and promoting responsible recreational opportunities through collaboration, outreach, and coordination with stakeholders, landowners, private industry, and public officials.

Learn more about the Office and future community collaboratives by following us on social media or visiting www.wyorec.com.