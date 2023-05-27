Wind River Graduated 23 on Friday

The Wind River High School Class of 2023 was graduated Friday afternoon at the school in Pavillion.

Class members are Elina M. Alatini, Casey D. Befus, Kaden W. Bjornstad-Jones, AnnaBeth M. Bornhoft, Nathan D. Bowcutt, Gabrielle S. Brown, Sidnee M. Flint, Carter J. Fowler, KC Jake Gibson, Trapper J. Hallock. JayCee R. Herbert, Remington J. Herbert, Tucker J. Jensen, Calder T. Johnson, Martina I. Large, Brayden A Leonhardt, Wylie S. Shearer, Angela D. Spoonhunter, Miracle Spoonhunter, Keara C. Thoman, Makayla D. Vogt, Hunter K. Walker and Kalob M. Zamora.

The commencement address was delivered, in hilarious faction, by faculty member Cody Kline. The Salutatorian address was given by Calder Johnson (Go Courgsrs!) and the Valedictorian address by JayCee Herbert.

The National Anthem was played by Nathan Bowcutt on the trumpet and Sidnee Flint on the clarinet.