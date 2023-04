The Natural Resources Conservation Service is reporting increases of from seven to ten points in the Snow Water Equivalent in the Wind River and Sweetwater River basins this week over last week.

The Wind River Basin is now showing the snowpack at 124 percent of the median while the Sweetwater River Basin is now at a whopping 147 percent of the 30-year median.

The Bighorn River Basin grew by three points to 111 percent of the median. See the graph and chart below: