Willow Creek Kids Powwow and Cultural Activities held Wednesday

From Fremont County School District #25’s Title VI Indian Education Program:

Willow Creek’s Growth Mindset Academy’s event on Wednesday, June 8th “Traditional Knowledge & Culture Activities “ was a great success according to Nicole Wagon. “All children are precious and many made new friends today,” she reported after the event.



Special thanks to ”Little Brave Drum Group “; MC, Lionel Bell; Willow Creek Principal Jeremy Hill; Culture Resource Specialist, Tianna Wagon; The school staff of Willow Creek.

“Way to go with building bridges in the community,” she said.



(download a short clip of the dancing at the link below)

Video (1)