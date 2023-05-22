Death Notice

William “Willie” R. LeClair, Sr., 86, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023 in Rawlins, Wyoming. A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at Davis Funeral Home, 2203 W. Main Street, Riverton, WY. A wake will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, May 31, 2023 at the LeClair residence, 76 Mazet Road, Riverton, Wyoming with funeral services also at the LeClair residence, 10:00 a.m., Thursday, June 1, 2023, with military graveside rites to follow at Mountain View Cemetery. A reception will follow the services at the Fremont Center of the Fremont County Fairgrounds, 1010 Fairgrounds Road, Riverton, Wyoming.

A full obituary will be published soon.