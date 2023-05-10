December 13, 1945 – May 6, 2023

William Leslie Wagon, 77, of Fort Washakie, WY died on May 6, 2023 at Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Funeral Service will be held at 12pm, Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Shoshone Boys & Girls Club after the wake he will be taken to his house, 263 Trout Creek Road. Wake will be held at 7pm, Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at the Shoshone Boys & Girls Club. Interment at Sacajawea Cemetery.

William “Winky” Wagon was born to Roger Wagon Jr and Susette Isis Wagon on December 13, 1945 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He attended Fremont County Vocational High School and graduated in 1965, attended a heavy equipment school in Chicago, IL and Greer Cattleman School.

In high school he received an Associated Press All State Football team by vote of all Wyoming High School Football Coaches. He also received an Honorary Degree in 2009 from the Wind River Tribal College in recognition of valuable contribution in the field of Council Leadership.

He worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs Irrigation Department- Wind River Agency for 30 years+ as a ditch rider for many years & Supervisor Irrigation Systems Operator for a few years. He also worked at the Shoshone Crusher, Susquehanna Uranium Mill, a member of the Shoshone Business Council, a Water Board Member, a member of the Fort Washakie Volunteer Fire Dept & on the Shoshone Credit Committee as a member & Chairman.

He married Mary Peahrora on March 8, 1969 and they were happily married for 54 years. Together they had four children; Clinton D. Wagon (Katie), Margaret Wagon (Boyd), Wilma Wagon, & Lizzette Wagon. He also raised: Elta Perry, Lorrita Tillman & Buddy Large.

Winky enjoyed working on his ranch, spending time with his family, watch bullriding, go to rodeos, traveling with his wife, teasing, taking care of his grandkids, watching his grandkids play sports, and watch sports on tv.

William is survived by his wife, children, his grandchildren: C. Zachary Wagon, Roger Wagon, Alexa Wagon, Kali Wagon, Ashlyne Wagon, Wyley Wagon, Jackie Surrell, Madeline Logan, Scott Logan, Leo Barnaby Jr, Raenelle Barnaby, & Sterling Barnaby, his great-grandchildren: Logan Newman, Kyler Wagon, Zadaya Wagon, Kingzly Wagon, Jaron Monroe Jr & Maelayah Monroe and baby Wagon (on the way). As well as Augustine Teton, Sharon Wagon, John Wadda (Rose), Lyle Wadda, Connie Tyler, Janet Hardin, Robert Tyler, Rose Brockie, Annie Crispin, Kathy Crispin, Floyd Phillips, Quinn Phillips, Caroline Mills, Helen Baker & children, Wilma Jean Swallow, Ronald Braman, Lynnette Braman-Hill and the families of the McAdams, Isis, Pingree, Wagon & Tyler.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents; Roger Wagon Sr, Matilda Pingree, Leslie Isis and Maggie McAdams; brothers; Willie and Milton Isis, sisters/cousins; Nancy Wadda, Donna Shoyo, Rhoda George, Shyrle Piper and Matilda Braman, nephews; John Perry Jr, Kenny & Roland Shoyo, Eddie Wadda, Calvin Pingree, Zane Niedo, Aunts; Rose Braman, Lena Aaron, Alvena Teton, Arvilla Crispin, Laura Tyler, Ione Wadda, Gloria Phillips, Nessie Sheepskin, Esther Yupe, Uncles; Raymond Isis, Elmer Isis, James Wagon, Ivan Wagon, David Wagon Sr., Wilford “Woodsy” Wagon and Willard Noseep Sr, grandson Henry Barnaby and granddaughter Ashleah Alice Wagon, Mitzy Barnaby. If we left anybody out, we apologize as we tried to remember everyone.

