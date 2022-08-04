February 24, 1983 – July 27, 2022

William Jefferson “Will Herf” Hereford was born on February 24, 1983, in Lander, Wyoming to Jamie Sorrels and Robert “Bob Herf” Hereford.

Will passed away on July 27, 2022, in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. He was an enrolled Eastern Shoshone and a lifelong resident of the Wind River Reservation.

Will attended Fort Washakie Elementary School, Lander Valley High School, Flandreau Indian School and later attained his GED. He attended Central Wyoming College majoring in Welding. He worked for Mr. Ds in Lander and later for the Shoshone Tribe Recreation program. Will ranched for many years alongside his mom.

Will had a big love for sports! He enjoyed co-ed softball, baseball, basketball, and football! He was a major fan of the Denver Broncos! He also liked attending NBA games and rap concerts. He coached Tiny Tot basketball teams and was especially proud of his players that grew up, went on to become impressive basketball players! His players held a special place in his heart, he was enormously proud of all of them and their accomplishments on the next level!

Will is survived by his daughters Love’ and Izelee Hereford and Quill St. Clair, his mom Jamie K. Sorrels, brothers, Robert “Boneman” Hereford, Jake Sorrels, Nat Sorrels, sister Starla Sorrels and Godmother Ruby Posey.

Will was proceeded in death by his wife Rikki Jo Harris. His father Robert “Bob Herf” Hereford, paternal grandparents, Sherman and Hazel Hereford.

Maternal grandparents, Harlene St. Clair and Elmer Sorrels Sr., Uncle Elmer “Fudd” Sorrels Jr., nephew Ethan Hereford, brother Scott Ryan Sorrels and niece Jenice Timbana.

An all-night wake will be held at Jamie Sorrels Residence (13427 HWY 287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) at 6 PM on Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022. A Funeral service will be held at the same location at 10 AM Thursday, August 4th, 2022.

