June 6, 1931 – May 10, 2023

William “Bill” Leininger, 91, of Riverton, Wyoming passed away at his home surrounded by family on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Friday, May 12, 2023, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, May 13, 2020, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church with interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery.

William George Leininger was born on June 6, 1931 in Kimball, Nebraska to George Adam and Florence Beatrice (Moss) Leininger. He grew up in Cheyenne until he was 10 years old and the family moved back to Kimball, Nebraska. He graduated with the class of 1949 from Kimball High School. In 1950, Bill joined the U.S. Navy and served on the submarine tenders USS Folton and USS Tidewater as a Dental Technician. He was honorably discharged in 1954. He lived and worked in Kimball until 1970 when he moved his family to Riverton, Wyoming where he remained the rest of his life.

Bill was baptized in to the Catholic faith and was a strong believer. He was an active member of St. Margaret’s Church and enjoyed giving his time to the parish.

On January 29, 1955 he married Carole Thieman in Kimball, Nebraska. They celebrated their 68th anniversary this last January. Together they raised three sons and five daughters.

Bill worked for Amoco in Kimball, Utah International at Gas Hill and United Parcel Service in Riverton, retiring in 1996.

Bill enjoyed being with family, fishing, trap shooting, wood working, and when he was younger goose hunting with his Dad.

He is survived by his wife, Carole Leininger; sons, Eric Leininger and wife Lynette, Kurt Leininger, and Matthew Leininger; daughters, Constance Hulme and husband Roger, Stacie Berg and husband Bryan, Kristine Erickson and husband Wallace, and Julie Schuster and husband Kevin; twenty-four grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Florence Leininger; sister, Patricia Davis; brother, Richard Leininger; daughter, Amy Leininger-Meyer; and grandson, Ryan Berg.

Memorials may be made to St. Margaret’s School or St. Margaret’s Church in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

