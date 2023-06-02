Widespread Rain for Friday, Flood Watch in Effect for Wind River Basin

Showers & thunderstorms will be widespread once again today. Locally heavy rain and minor flooding will be the main threat from this activity. A Flood Watch remains in effect for areas east of the Divide through Saturday. Temperatures will be cooler, slightly below normal.

Expected rainfall through 11 p.m. on Sunday includes one quarter to one half inch at Worland, one half to one inch at Dubois, Thermopolis, Shoshoni, Riverton and Lander and one to one and half inches at Jeffrey City

The excessive rainfall outlook across the local area is slight to 15 percent.

Now that it is June, many people are heading outside to camp, where they are exposed to the elements. Flash flooding is possible through this weekend across the area, so the National Weather Service Station in Riverton asks that campers and those recreating outside please have a way to get weather alerts.

If you are alerted to flooding, get to higher ground immediately. And never walk or drive through floodwater. It only takes six inches to knock a person over and only 12 inches to sweep a car away.