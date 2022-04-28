WHSAA Sanctions Girl’s Wrestling

By Travis Gupton

The Wyoming High School wrestling world has changed dramatically on Wednesday after the WHSAA voted unanimously to sanction high school girls wrestling starting in the 2022-23 season. Wyoming becomes the 33rd state in the nation to sanction the sport. The Director of Female Wrestling at the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA) Jessica Brenton has been one of the front runners on pushing to make this sanction happen and she told wyopreps.com that this was “30 years in the making”. Fremont County has taken notice with the announcement. Lander head coach Eric Watson said “ This is one of fastest growing sports in the nation… It is exciting news and I’m excited that it gives the girls the opportunity.” Wind River head coach Kyle Hunter also commented saying,” Today, is a monumental day in wrestling and for the State of Wyoming in women’s athletics! I’m excited to see the sport grow and flourish because of this decision.” With the announcement starting to spread girls are now signing up to wrestle at some schools already. “ They (the girls) were excited to hear about the news and I noticed them smiling from ear to ear,” Hunter said. “Seeing those girls smile as much as they did shows how important this decision was for them.” Wyotoday will have more information about this decision as it comes available stay tuned to wyotoday.com as more details are given.