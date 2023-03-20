WHSAA names new commissioner

CASPER – A few months ago a story was ran about the Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) Commissioner, Ron Laird, stepping down after nearly two decades of dedicated work and that the new commissioner would be selected soon to replace him. Well, after months of interviews and boardroom conversations the decision has been made.

Trevor Wilson, the WHSAA Associate Commissioner for the past 18 years, was selected to replace Laird starting on June 1st after conducting all his work directly under Laird for almost all of his tenure as the Commissioner.

Wilson won’t be changing much as the new commissioner though, especially after Laird did such a phenomenal job over the past 19 years. During that time Laird won the “Nancy Nakahara Distinguished Service Award” three times (2001, ‘04, ‘09) for his service to state athletic directors. He won those awards, and more, thanks to his dedication to safety and risk minimization as the WHSAA was one of the first state organizations to initiate the same-day rule that disallowed an unconscious athlete to return to play on the same day as their head injury.

Not only was safety and injuries a huge focus of Laird and the WHSAA over the past 19 years, but sportsmanship took a front seat with the student-led “Join the RIDE” sportsmanship summit where being a good sport and having good character is rewarded with certificates and recognition.

While Wilson “won’t change much” he did mention that the WHSAA is going to “take a look at the Join the RIDE program and maybe doing something a little different.”

Trevor Wilson was named the new WHSAA Commissioner after spending nearly 20 years as the Associate commissioner (p/c WHSAA.com)

“It will still be all about sportsmanship and respect but it’s time to move forward and make our own new thing,” Wilson continued.

That new idea or new slogan might not be feasible for a few months, at the least, but something that Wilson and the WHSAA will be doing immediately will be finding a new Associate Commissioner to replace Wilson’s seat that he’s been in for 18 years.

“The first step is getting into the process of opening up my job and finding the right person to fill that spot in June,” Wilson said.

The job opening will be one of Wilson’s first tasks but he will have to do so while filling some humongous shoes at the top of the WHSAA, something that he knows well after working with him for almost his entire tenure.

“Ron’s done a great job and I’ve learned a lot from him,” Wilson said. I’m very honored and very humbled to be the new commissioner … I hope I’ve learned as much from Ron as I think I have. I’m just very excited and looking forward to it.”

Wilson takes over for Laird on the first of June, for more information on the hunt for the new Associate Commissioner be sure to check out future editions of the Ranger and Lander Journal.

By: Shawn O’Brate