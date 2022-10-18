WHSAA Board approves Fort Washakie’s volleyball, girls basketball and more

By: Shawn O’Brate

CASPER – The Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) held their first board meeting since April on September 27, marking the first meeting of the 2022-23 school year.

There were quite a few sports-related motions that were discussed and ultimately passed with one of the biggest coming out of the Fort Washakie school and its Lady Eagles volleyball team.

Earlier this year, when teams were still in preseason mode and coaches were filling out rosters, Coach Fredde Reed said that her goal for the season was “to field a varsity team and be competitive … with a solid foundation for the future Lady Eagles’ team of returning and a new, dynamic group of freshmen joining the team.”

Well, at the WHSAA board meeting, that very goal was discussed and at the end of the day the motion was approved for Fort Washakie to play varsity volleyball (and girls’ basketball) starting in the 2023-24 school year.

“We are very excited to move up to the varsity level and will be preparing during the off season for the challenges and demands of the level of competition we will face next year,” Coach Reed exclaimed this past weekend.

On top of the Fort Washakie volleyball team news the board also approved adjustments for the first-round playoff game times for the upcoming football postseason. The games will now start at 6 p.m. instead of 7 p.m.

Track and field issues were also brought up, eventually ending in new rules for both indoor and outdoor seasons. The board passed a motion stating that all high jump competitions will begin at an even-inch height while every pole vault competition will start at a zero-inch or six-inch height. Starting in 2022-23 regional and state events, when there are four or less competitors remaining, the bar will be raised in three-inch increments.

As far as golf goes, the state tournament locations were updated. Class 2A’s State Golf tournament will be in Upton in 2023, Big Horn / Tongue River will then host it in 2024 before Glenrock in 2025, Lusk in 2026, Kemmerer in 2027, Crook County in 2028, Thermopolis in 2029 and Wright in 2030.

The 3A State Golf tournaments will be at Worland in 2023, Green River in 2024, Rawlins in 2025, Cody in 2026, Torrington in 2027, Powell in 2028, Douglas in 2029, Riverton in 2030, Evanston in 2031, Lyman in 2032 and Lander in 2033. So, within the next 10 golf seasons Fremont County will host two of the biggest golf tournaments in Wyoming.

Class 4A’s State Golf tournament sites were updated as well: 2023 in Sheridan, Laramie in 2024, Star Valley in 2025, Cheyenne for 2026, Gillette for 2027, Casper in 2028, Jackson in 2029 and Rock Springs in 2030.

There was also a proposal that passed on the first reading stating that golfers are allowed to participate in two extra, non-sanctioned events such as fundraisers, club championships or other tournaments. The golfer will not be representing their school at these events, only themselves, as they are able to now participate in more than the current limit (10) starting next season.

Finally, another proposal passed on the first reading was the motion that allows 14 players to be in uniform for any volleyball tournament contest, allowing more backups and bench players that could be needed or used productively. Shoshoni’s Volleyball Coach Christina Mills and Wyoming Indian’s Activities Director Keith Bauder were pivotal in this decision.

The next WHSAA board meeting takes place November 1, 2022.