WHSAA announces schools with no ejections in 2021-22 seasons

We all know a season can be stressful and have moments that we are all not proud of. Imagine a season with no ejections though. That is exactly what the WHSAA just announced on Thursday. There were several schools who did not record ejections in the 2021-22 seasons and a lot of those schools were from in or around Fremont County. We want to send congratulations out to the following schools for recording no ejections around the Fremont County area.
- Riverton
- Lander
- Thermopolis
- Shoshoni
- Wind River
- Dubois
The WHSAA has been making it a focus to limit the ejections around Wyoming and to promote good sportsmanship.