WHSAA announces schools with no ejections in 2021-22 seasons

We all know a season can be stressful and have moments that we are all not proud of. Imagine a season with no ejections though. That is exactly what the WHSAA just announced on Thursday. There were several schools who did not record ejections in the 2021-22 seasons and a lot of those schools were from in or around Fremont County. We want to send congratulations out to the following schools for recording no ejections around the Fremont County area.

Riverton

Lander

Thermopolis

Shoshoni

Wind River

Dubois

The WHSAA has been making it a focus to limit the ejections around Wyoming and to promote good sportsmanship.