White Buffalo goes bowling for the youth

By: Shawn O’Brate,

LANDER – Over the course of this week the White Buffalo Youth Prevention organization has been providing the youth of Fremont County with free, fun events to keep kids motivated, active and away from bad influences. One of those free events was a day at the bowling alley in Lander, where a horde of children and their families were able to roll strikes instead of staying indoors or on the streets.

This isn’t the first time that White Buffalo has done events like this, but it is certainly in a different format than it has been in the previous years. In previous years the events would take place on New Year’s Eve after a winter retreat, but this year the events spanned an entire week starting with free movies and ending with free ice skating opportunities.

“By doing this it gives us a chance to get them all back together again and have something for them to do because we weren’t really able to do this during COVID time,” Shoshanna Puente, a youth mentor for White Buffalo said.

Myron K. was one of many young bowlers able to hit the lanes for free thanks to White Buffalo Youth Prevention on Wednesday (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

The events were extended to all Fremont County youth, not just tribal members or local Riverton kids, which is something that the organization has hammered throughout the years due to their goal of helping all youth stay off drugs and alcohol, not just the youth residing on the reservation.

“We try to get all youth participating, we’re more focused on youth rather than a specific tribal member or non-tribal member, we’re focused on all youth in general,” Puente said. “We try to show all kids that there are different ways to have fun out there without the use of drugs and alcohol, and because it’s a really big issue in our community we want to show youth out there that there’s a good way to have fun rather than just sitting around partying, drinking and stuff like that.”

Silver Spur Lanes hosted over 25 kids on Wednesday afternoon, all of which smiling as they got to roll their colorful bowling balls down the lanes with or without bumpers in an effort to keep kids active while holiday break forces students to remain on their couches while some of their parents have to go to work.

Kalia S. eyed the center pin on Wednesday at Silver Spur Lanes in Lander (p/c Shawn O’Brate)

“We want them to know that by participating in all these it’s something to look forward to with us,” Puente explained. “To be involved with the community and to have them share something with their younger siblings, or friends or whatever, that’s what we try to do for them. It’s something to look forward to.”

This is just some of what White Buffalo has done, not only this week but all year. In the summertime they provide camps for the youth that can include hikes in the Wind River mountains, canoeing, fishing and even white water rafting. They also have taken some of Fremont County’s youth to the University of Wyoming to participate in the homecoming parade, attend football games and tour the campus.

White Buffalo Youth Prevention is always looking for help, whether it be financial donations or volunteers, so if you’re interested in what they do for the youth around your community feel free to contact them through their Facebook page and be sure to keep up with their posts for more free events throughout the new year.

For more information on the rest of the week’s events that White Buffalo provided for kids around the county be sure to check out the front page of this edition of the Ranger or Lander Journal.