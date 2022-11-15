WGFD: Wyoming agricultural producers can now apply for conservation funds

The State of Wyoming, through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, will receive an additional $16 million to support the voluntary conservation of private, working lands and migratory big game populations.



The USDA-Wyoming Big Game Conservation Partnership was established to provide producers with the opportunity to simultaneously manage their land for livestock, wildlife and migration corridors.



“Today’s landowners are more than ranchers or farmers, they are key conservation partners,” said Brian Nesvik, Game and Fish director. “Offering voluntary funding opportunities to landowners to maintain their valuable spaces for wildlife is a recognition of their role in conservation.”



The program will offer producers a variety of funding opportunities they can apply for to meet their unique needs. Producers who are willing can enroll to become part of programs aimed at protecting important habitats and sensitive landscapes.



The Big Game Conservation Program aligns with the work Game and Fish is doing with other partners across the state. This includes working with landowners to maintain and conserve wildlife habitat through wildlife-friendly fences, wildlife crossings and invasive species control. Last year the department partnered with others to spend $10.5 million on habitat projects across the state.



To apply or learn more producers should contact the Natural Resources Conservation Service at their local USDA Service Center or Jill Randall, Game and Fish big game migration coordinator, at jill.randall@wyo.gov or (307) 367-4353.