WGFD: Hunting applications open Jan. 3

The ringing in of the new year signals the opening of hunting applications for many hunters. At 8 a.m. on Jan. 3 the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications for six big game species and wild turkey.



Resident and nonresident hunters can submit applications for elk, deer, antelope, moose, bighorn sheep, mountain goat and spring wild turkey. The first deadline is Jan. 31 for nonresident elk and resident and nonresident spring wild turkey. It’s also the deadline for the Wyoming Super Tag raffle.



For 2023 planning, hunters can use the Game and Fish Hunt Planner to estimate season dates. Tentative season information is available for moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat. Elk, deer and antelope hunters can use prior season information for the best estimate. Final season information will be published on May 1 with time for hunters to make modifications or withdraw applications. Read about more updates in the 2023 Hunting License Application Information document.



Nonresident applicants for moose and bighorn sheep will need to manually opt-in with their applications to be awarded a preference point if they are unsuccessful in the draw. They will not be automatically purchased if unsuccessful. Otherwise, unsuccessful applicants can apply for a point beginning in July.



Anyone with questions regarding hunting applications or their Game and Fish user account can call (307) 777-4600.