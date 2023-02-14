WGFD announced public meetings for 2023 season setting; See meeting dates here

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:

Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation

Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons

Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons

Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons

Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons

Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons

Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons

Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order

Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season

Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons

The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.

LANDER REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Riverton Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library March 16, 2023 6:00 PM Rawlins Jeffrey Memorial Community Center March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Dubois Headwaters Arts and Conference Center March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Lander Lander Game and Fish Regional Office

CODY REGION

DATE TIME CITY LOCATION March 20, 2023 6:00 PM Powell Northwest College Yellowstone Building March 21, 2023 6:00 PM Meeteetse Meeteetse Conservation District Meeting Room March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Thermopolis Thermopolis Fire Department Building March 22, 2023 6:00 PM Lovell Lovell Fire Hall March 23, 2023 6:00 PM Greybull Greybull Town Hall March 24, 2023 6:00 PM Cody Cody Game and Fish Regional Office March 27, 2023 6:00 PM Worland Worland Fairgrounds Building

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.



Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2022 meeting in Casper.