WGFD announced public meetings for 2023 season setting; See meeting dates here

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is holding public meetings and has opened a comment period to gather public input on:
- Chapter 2, General Hunting Regulation
- Chapter 5, Antelope Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 6, Deer Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 7, Elk Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 8, Moose Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 9, Bighorn Sheep and Mountain Goat Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 11, Upland Game Bird and Small Game Hunting Seasons
- Chapter 14, Migratory Game Bird Hunting Seasons and Light Goose Conservation Order
- Chapter 15, Wild Bison Recreational Hunting Season
- Chapter 20, Fall and Spring Wild Turkey Hunting Seasons
The meetings will address the above regulation proposals.
LANDER REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 16, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Riverton
|Riverton Branch – Fremont County Library
|March 16, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Rawlins
|Jeffrey Memorial Community Center
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Dubois
|Headwaters Arts and Conference Center
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Lander
|Lander Game and Fish Regional Office
CODY REGION
|DATE
|TIME
|CITY
|LOCATION
|March 20, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Powell
|Northwest College Yellowstone Building
|March 21, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Meeteetse
|Meeteetse Conservation District Meeting Room
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Thermopolis
|Thermopolis Fire Department Building
|March 22, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Lovell
|Lovell Fire Hall
|March 23, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Greybull
|Greybull Town Hall
|March 24, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Cody
|Cody Game and Fish Regional Office
|March 27, 2023
|6:00 PM
|Worland
|Worland Fairgrounds Building
Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. March 29 online, at public meetings or by mailing: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604.
Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.
Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to their April 2022 meeting in Casper.