WGFD AIS inspection stations opening this Friday

Wyoming Game and Fish Department aquatic invasive species inspection stations for watercraft are resuming seasonal operations across most of the state beginning April 15. All boaters must stop when coming upon an AIS inspection station.



“AIS check stations will be open and operational throughout Wyoming again this year, and it’s vital to stop and get your watercraft inspected,” said Josh Leonard, AIS coordinator. “Game and Fish is dedicated to keeping invasive species out of our state’s waters. Boaters who stop at check stations are a key partner in these efforts.”



AIS watercraft inspections are crucial to keep Wyoming waters free from aquatic invasive species like zebra and quagga mussels. To date, mussels have not been detected in any of Wyoming’s natural waters.



The best defense against AIS is vigilance by the public. Watercraft owners can make their check station stop quick if their watercraft are Clean, Drained and Dry. Additionally, before hitting the water the spring boaters should remember that:

Along with registration of watercraft, watercraft used on Wyoming waters must have an AIS decal. A Wyoming AIS decal must be displayed on all watercraft (including rentals) using Wyoming waters with the exception of non-motorized, inflatable watercraft 10-feet in length or less. While these watercraft are not required to have a decal, they still require an inspection when coming from out of state.

Boats must stop at established check stations each time a boater passes a check station. Check stations are established at ports of entry, border locations or at boat ramps and are set up to ensure watercraft are Clean, Drain, and Dry before launching. Inspections also are available at Game and Fish regional offices but you must call ahead.

Any watercraft transported into Wyoming from March 1-Nov. 30 must undergo a mandatory inspection by an authorized inspector prior to launching on any Wyoming waterway. If the watercraft was used on a water suspect or positive for invasive mussels in the last 30 days, it must be inspected prior to launching year round and may require decontamination.

If boaters entering Wyoming do not encounter an open AIS check station on their route of travel, it is the boater’s responsibility to seek out an inspection before launching on any Wyoming waterway. Inspection locations may be found on the AIS website.

A watercraft may launch without further inspection if the watercraft has a properly affixed seal applied by an authorized inspector and is accompanied by a valid seal receipt during transit. The person transporting the watercraft may remove the seal immediately prior to launching on the destination water and must retain the seal and valid seal receipt while on the water.

Even if a watercraft has been previously inspected and has a valid seal and seal receipt, boaters are still required to stop at any open AIS check station. Having the properly affixed seal and valid seal receipt will expedite the inspection process.



The costs of AIS infestation are great to the sportsperson and the local community, especially when it comes to mussels.



For the most recent and up to date information on Wyoming AIS visit the Game and Fish website. The 2022 AIS decal is also available online; having a decal is a requirement for many watercraft. There also is a combination watercraft registration and AIS Decal that may be purchased for one or three years. Watercraft users may also call the Game and Fish Office for more information at (307) 777-4600.