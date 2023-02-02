The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week by teleconference to approve spending $175,000 to support Johnson County’s acquisition of land at Lake DeSmet north of Buffalo. If the county acquires the property, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will work with the county to establish a public access area and boat ramp on the north end of Lake DeSmet.
The Commission’s next meeting is March 9-10 in Rock Springs.
WG&F Commission approves spending for acquisition of land at Lake DeSmet
The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission met this week by teleconference to approve spending $175,000 to support Johnson County’s acquisition of land at Lake DeSmet north of Buffalo. If the county acquires the property, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will work with the county to establish a public access area and boat ramp on the north end of Lake DeSmet.