Westby is Governor’s pick as Interim Director of WYDOT

Governor Mark Gordon has appointed Darin Westby Interim Director of the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Westby was one of five names submitted to the Governor from the Wyoming Transportation Commission to fill the position following the retirement of Luke Reiner.

Westby has served as Director of the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources since 2016 after serving fifteen years with the agency and 18 years in State government. He has more than 28 years of experience in the environmental, architectural, engineering, construction and management fields. Westby earned his Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Wyoming and holds a Civil Professional Engineering license and a certificate in public management.