Weekend Wrestling Recap (03/02 – 03/05)

By: Shawn O’Brate

FREMONT COUNTY – Now that Wyoming High School wrestling is over there will be plenty of opportunities for local wrestlers to keep their regiment up and continue their work toward greatness on the mats. This past weekend there were quite a few different club organizations that brought local talent around the state for more competition.

BEARCAT BRAWL

The Riverton USA Wrestling team gathered quite a few local wrestlers and traveled to Douglas for the annual Bearcat Brawl and many Riverton wrestlers came away with some serious hardware.

To nobody’s surprise Salvador Piplica continued to show why he’s one of the best up-and-coming wrestlers as he secured yet another Triple Crown Championship with first-place finishes in all three categories (folkstyle, freestyle and Greco).

In the folkstyle events there were plenty of other little Riverton USA wrestlers that made a splash with Tate Owen (8U, 5-pound division), Padyn Hays (6U, 44-45-pound division) and Samual Franks (10U, 84-pound division) all earning second-place finishes.

6U wrestler Adrian Acebo pinned his opponent in Douglas. (p/c Cassie Gambler)

There was also Santiago Piplica who finished fifth in the 12U 63-pound weight division while teammate Adrian Acebo finished fourth in the 6U 41-43-pound division, also in folkstyle.

In freestyle all four wrestlers for Riverton placed in the top five with Santiago (12U, 63) placing fifth, Frank (10U, 84) and Kholt Lopez (8U, 45-pound division) placing fourth. Lopez and Piplica would also place in the Greco division with Lopez placing second and Piplica finishing fifth.

WAWA JUNIOR STATE

During the weekend there was the first post-state tournament meet until next season for many of the high schoolers who will now be participating in the Wyoming Amateur Wrestling Association (WAWA) events.

One of those WAWA events took place in Lovell at the WAWA Junior State Tournament where many familiar faces took their time on the mat to try and make their way on the Wyoming National Team for the remainder of the season.

Hunter Velarde was one of them and after his second-place finish last week at the State Tournament he had a lot to prove in his first week as part of the Lander Tiger Tough Wrestling Club (LTTW). Another week, another strong performance ending in a second-place finish for Velarde, but now that he has proven himself and qualified, he will be headed to Fargo and Romania as part of the Wyoming National Wrestling Team.

Another dominating performance was had by the LTTW’s Wiley Philleo, a Pavillion native and great wrestler for Wind River. Philleo took down both his first opponents, pinning Eastside’s Easton Ginder and Buffalo’s Joseph Connors, but would sadly lose in the first-place match like his teammate.

As for the Riverton USA Wrestling Club, they were also in Lovell with a few wrestlers. One of them, Talon Thoman, placed fourth in his Junior Boys’ 152-pound class after taking down a Jackson Hole and Eastside wrestler.

Thoman’s female teammate, Isabel Kuegeler, would place third in her Junior Girls’ 122-127-pound class and Connor Shoopman would place second in the heavyweight division.

While those Riverton wrestlers were busy achieving goals in the Greco division there were other Riverton USA wrestlers in the freestyle events with a few others double-dipping. One of those few was Kuegeler who finished fourth in the 117-127-pound class alongside Thoman’s fourth-place finish in the 152-pound class.

MEET ME ON THE MAT

Out in Pinedale there were a few more Riverton and Lander wrestlers who made the trek to the mats to leave it all on the line.

In the folkstyle event almost every Lander Tiger Tough wrestler would find a top-three finish with wrestlers like Bridger Jacob (10U, 58-61-pound class) and Braden Ghormley (12U, 72-77-pound class) taking home first-place performances.

Other top finishers for LTTW were Sawyer Francis (14U, 63-74-pound class), Braxton Watt (12U, 53-55), Misun McAdam (10U, 69-74), Solomon Archambault (10U, 67-72), Hugh Martin (10U, 60-62) and Bowen Jacob (6U PeeWee, 38-41).

There were plenty of first-place finishes for Riverton as well. Tyree Harris (16U Cadet Boys, 173-185-pound class) beat the same Pinedale wrestler twice while his younger teammate, Bronson Haun, finished three bouts against three different wrestlers to take home the top spot in the 12U Novice Boys’ 76-80-pound division.

Riverton USA’s Dalton McGuffy tried to get in position during this weekend’s meet (p/c Cassie Gambler)

William Apodaca (10U, 97-103), Asher Hanger (10U, 63-67), Trenton Shell (10U, 58-59), Owen Coghanour (10U, 57-58) and Caysen Long (10U, 52-56) all won their weight classes as well.

The freestyle event also brought home plenty of hardware for the Riverton and Lander wrestlers with Riverton’s Case Miller, Ethan Reed, Hanger, Apodaca, Darin Harris and Tyree Harris all bringing back top spots and helping the team finish in fourth place overall.

Lander’s Billy Velarde recorded a first-place finish as well, with the 16U Cadet Boys’ 138-150-pound division being a tough one to win. His LTTW teammates Henry Quiver, Beckham Jacobs, Ghormley, Grey Francis, Bridger Jacobs and Keenan McCabe all finished on top of their classes as well.

Overall, it was a dominant weekend for Fremont County on the mats in Pinedale.

