Weekend Sports Update(02/06)

Over the weekend there were two extremely close games between the Riverton Wolverines and their opponents, starting with their game in Jackson where the game would go to overtime and eventually end with Darrick DeVries sinking free throws to win the game 68-66. That same day, the Lady Wolverines won their second game in the past two weeks as they dominated the lowly Jackson Lady Broncs by a score of 48-17, Paizley Jackson led all scorers with 12 points.

Then, the next day, the Lady Wolverines would lose a nail-biter by a score of 45-41 despite Paizley Jackson leading all scorers (again) with 21 points. After that game the boys would have a similar four-point ending, only this game the Riverton squad would finish on top thanks to some fine shooting be DeVries and Paxton who both scored 15+ points. RHS wins over Star Valley 55-51.

Another set of close games happened with Lander’s boys traveling to Powell and going up 52-50 with five seconds left. The Powell Panthers immediately got it into their best shooter, Brock Johnson, who put up a hail mary 35-footer that sunk through the net at the buzzer, defeating the Tigers 53-52 for their second win in three games against LVHS. The girls would also lose to Powell at the home of the Panthers 56-34.

The next day the Lady Tigers would actually fix a lot of their mistakes and have a solid three quarters, including a 25-24 lead at half, at Lovell against one of Lander’s last victories (1/13 when Layla Norse hit a game-winning layup at the buzzer), but the fourth quarter would see LVHS squander their good fortune and get gassed as they were missing four of their key players. They’d be outscored 18-8 in that final quarter which led to a 52-40 loss, the Lady Tigers’ sixth-straight loss.

Lander’s boys would have a back-and-forth game as well, but it didn’t start out that way as Lander led by ten (31-21) at halftime over the home team Bulldogs. Then, even after the third quarter would end with LVHS up by 13 (45-32), they would give up that lead and with less than five seconds in the game they found themselves up by only three. Much like the night before, Lander’s opponent found a way to hit a crazy, wild prayer of a three-pointer as Carter Lundberg stole the inbound pass and ran to the corner to chuck up a shot that tied the game and sent it to OT. It was in OT where the Tigers’ defense would come alive, not allowing a single point, and help them win 52-50.

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs and Chiefs had their Senior Night on Saturday afternoon, just two days removed from beating the in-county opponents Shoshoni. The Lady Chiefs found the Lady Grizzlies a little tougher than expected as they couldn’t put the winning stuff together in the end, losing their first 2A matchup of their 2022-23 season by a score of 50-46, not how Coach Aleta Moss wanted to end her senior night.

Then the boys had a tightrope of a game against Rocky Mountain as well, letting Rocky Mountain’s Ben Simmons drop 27 points on them on the Chiefs’ senior night. Eventually Coach Craig Ferris’ boys would find a way to win, pulling out a gritty 64-62 victory to send their seniors home with a pivotal win.

Then, as if there weren’t enough overtime games this week, the Dubois boys found a way to win a conference game against Ten Sleep after the Pioneers found a way to tie the game at 44 to end regulation. But, thankfully for the Rams, their shots would not fall in the overtime period as they could only score 4 points to the Rams’ 13, helping Dubois win 57-48.

And finally, the Wind River Cougars’ wrestling team has had quite a bit to celebrate this season but now they have one more reason as senior KC Gibson joined Tucker Jensen as the Cougars’ second 100-match career winner this year. Gibson’s victory came as he placed second in his weight class in the Greybull Invitational.

CONGRATS KC! And good luck with the rest of your season!

