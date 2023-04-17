Weekend Sports Update (4/14 – 4/16)

Spring has finally sprung as many of the sports seasons have finally started and this weekend marked the first where all spring sports were able to be played.

Lander Valley’s soccer teams had games at home on back-to-back days, with matchups against Cody on Friday and Powell on Saturday before their 2023 Prom celebration. On Friday both teams fell to Cody due to the Broncs and Fillies’ physicality and quick speed. The boys lost 4-2 after tying it at 2-2 before half while the girls would lose 3-0. The next day the girls would get back on track though, beating Powell 3-2 thanks to goals by Anna Nielsen, Annabelle Nachazel and Mason Morton. Afterwards, the boys would get very close to tying Powell with one minute remaining with a free kick from 20 yards out, veering left and ending the match at 4-3 in favor of the Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Tigers and Lady Tigers’ arch rivals, the Riverton Wolverines and Lady Wolverines, had a much better weekend on the pitch. It all started on Friday as the boys and girls hosted Star Valley on Friday. The Lady Wolverines, behind their super star scorer Cami Paskett, would end up winning 4-2 thanks to goals by Paskett, Mya Noseep and Olivia Bradley. The boys, who were coming into the game on a 5-game losing streak, got into the winning groove again with a 2-1 victory over the Braves thanks to goals by Logan Davis and Sean Carruth. The next day they traveled to Jackson where both teams had tough assignments but the girls would end up irking out a win, 3-1, while the boys were shutout once again 4-0.

Also happening this weekend was the annual Shoshoni High School Track Invite. The invite was well-attended despite one of the coldest days of the week taking place overhead. Shoshoni is the home of the 2023 Regional Meet this year so it was a great opportunity for many track and field athletes to get a feel for Shoshoni a few months before they might make state at the same location.

Another track meet that is one of the biggest in Fremont County, the Riverton Twilight Meet, was moved up from Tuesday to Monday (4/17) and will be another great opportunity for Fremont County athletes to get some more races and events under their belt around their home and not hours away.

Finally, a basketball tournament took place at the Great Plains Hall near St. Stephens Mission School with many Native American basketball players from all over Wyoming and surrounding states taking their talents to the court. Some familiar names like CWC’s Niiehii Black and other Lander Valley and Wyoming Indian basketball players trying to get better on the court.