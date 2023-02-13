Weekend Sports Update 02/13

This is your WyoToday Sports Update sponsored by the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News newspapers. Stop by 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, or call at (307) 856 2244, to start or continue your subscription today!

Over the weekend there were plenty of big basketball games around Fremont County, but none as big as the Wind River and Shoshoni rivalry game. In the girls game, the rivalry showed its teeth as the Lady Cougars and Lady Wranglers battled to the final seconds of the game. With 3.6 seconds left in the game it was Wind River who finished the game and hit the game-winner to put the Lady Cougars on top at 46-45.

The Lander Valley and Riverton High School boys’ teams both won their weekends, going 2-0 against their respective opponents, while both schools’ girls lost both their games, going a combined 0-4 on the weekend.

The Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs won their 2A Southwest quadrant title, unsurprisingly, as they handled Big Piney and Kemmerer over the weekend.

Lander hosted a Last Chance event for their boys’ swim team and Riverton’s boys swim team, both of which were able to push some of their swimmers into competition this upcoming weekend in Gillette for State.

And on Sunday night, the NFL’s season culminated with the Super Bowl LVII matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. In the first half the Eagles controlled the ball for most of the 30 minutes of play, leading to a 24-14 halftime lead for Philadelphia. Then, in the second half, Kansas City Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes played a near-perfect game to complete yet another postseason comeback from double-digits down to win the game 38-35.

Mahomes broke the curses around the Super Bowl and the MVP as he became the first regular season MVP to win the Super Bowl, breaking the curse of nine years since Kurt Warner did it in 1999. The Chiefs also broke the curse of teams to win the opening coin toss (eight straight Super Bowls) as they won on tails, then won the big game.

This week there will be a lot of basketball games and teams looking to win those for seeding position as the 1A / 2A Regional basketball tournament in Riverton next weekend. Also many teams will be hosting their senior nights this week with Lander’s on Friday over Thermopolis, Riverton’s is Saturday’s afternoon against Kelly Walsh and Shoshoni’s is Friday night against Greybull.