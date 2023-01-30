Weekend Sports Update 01/30

This is your WyoToday Sports Update sponsored by the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News newspapers. Stop by 421 E. Main Street in Riverton, or call at (307) 856 2244, to start or continue your subscription today!

Over the weekend there were some huge basketball games, a massive wrestling tournament, big games in Laramie and even bigger games on the national level.

First off, the Ron Thon Wrestling Tournament happened once again in Riverton with almost 50 schools traveling across Wyoming to get to Riverton High School to compete with the best of the best. In the end, only one Fremont County student-athlete would take home top honors in their weight class with AnnaBeth Bornhoft (12-0) scoring first place in the 115-pound division with her sister, Molly Bornhoft, finishing second in the 105-pound weight class. CONGRATS!

Another big get on the mats was Shoshoni’s Brueklyn Truempler, sister to superstar Pehton Truempler, and Brueklyn made her name known over the weekend as she finished second in the girls’ 130-pound weight class. In fact, all three Shoshoni girls finished in the top-three in their weight classes with Abrianna Kiser finishing third in the 145-pound division and Lacoda Kiser finishing third in the 140-pound division.

There were plenty more who had a good day, and a good weekend, for more on those student-athletes be sure to check out Wednesday’s edition of the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News.

Also happening this week was some basketball as Lander Valley was one of the only team to play both their scheduled games as Riverton and Thermopolis, as well as many of the state’s teams. Lander’s girls went 0-2 in conference play, losing one at Pinedale and losing at home against Lyman despite being up at halftime. Lander Tigers got back on track after Tuesday’s loss to Riverton and beat Pinedale at home but fell short late against Lyman at home, losing by four points.

Speaking of basketball, the Cowgirls of Wyoming had a tough, physical, gritty win against Boise State on Saturday with a 69-62 victory. The Cowboys play tomorrow (Tuesday) against Fresno State at Arena-Auditorium at 8 PM.

Also playing this weekend was the Lander Valley boys’ swim team, looking for their 27th state championship, as they went to Gillette and blew out the teams competing, winning by almost 200 total team points.

And finally, the NFL’s conference championships held four teams, only two continuing to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia held strong at home, knocking out both of the San Francisco 49ers’ quarterbacks early in the game and winning 31-7, sending Philly to the Super Bowl for the first time since they won back in 2018. Then, after a blowout game, the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs had a knockout, back-and-forth game with the Chiefs winning on a field goal with 8 seconds left in the game, winning 23-20 and getting back to the Super Bowl for the third time in five years.

With so so so much more to talk about, and not enough space or time, be sure to check out the sports pages in the Ranger, Lander Journal and Wind River News this week to see photos, recaps, quotes and more.