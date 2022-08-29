Weekend RPD Report: One Juvenile picked up Twice on one Night; Cat Attack reported; Dead Snake Left on Truck

Riverton Police Blotter from 8/26/22 to 0700 Hours 8/29/22

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law:

A 17-year-old male subject got into a fight with several others in the 400 block of North 7th East at 7:10 p.m. after he waved a knife at them and got knocked down. He put the knife in his rear waistband and ran from the scene. RPD Officers located him several hours later and he was arrested for Reckless Endangerment.

An Officer responded to the 500 block of North Federal Boulevard at 10:15 p.m. on the 26th and found two individuals sleeping in a car which was for sale on the lot. Routine checks were ran and Shawn Antelope, 49, Ethete was found to have a warrant and was arrested. Brian Dodge, 37, Riverton was told he was trespassing and told to leave the property whereupon he promptly climbed back into the car he had been sleeping in. He was then arrested for trespassing.

A 17-year-old male was cited for Curfew at 12:58 a.m. on the 27th. This was the same juvenile who had brandished a knife earlier and apparently had already been released. He was also a signed as a runaway on the reservation and was turned over to WRPD.

A warrant arrest was a follow up on the earlier curfew arrest of the 17-year-old where officers were attempting to contact the individuals who were with him then. According to an RPD report, In doing so, Myra Antelope, 22 years old from Riverton, was contacted and found to have a County Warrant and was arrested and she had indeed been one the ones from earlier in the evening.

Cedar Manzanares, 19, Riverton was arrested for Minor Under The Influence at 1:22 a.m. in the 400 block of North 7th East.

Joseph Gardenhire from Lewis, Colorado was arrested for Public Intoxication with a blood alcohol level of .17 (0.08 is the legal limit)

Darrell Dick, 57, Riverton was arrested on a county warrant at 4:57 a.m. in the 400 block of North Federal on the 28th

A 22-year-old male was cited for damaging property after a disturbance call was received at 8:29 p.m. at the SageWest Riverton Hospital Emergency Room.

A traffic stop for expired plates at 11:12 p.m. in the 800 block of North Federal blossomed into citations for No valid driver’s license, No Registration and No Insurance to a 65 year old Riverton man and the vehicle was towed.

At 6:58 a.m. on the 29th, three juveniles were cited and turned over to their guardians: 17-year-old Riverton male with a BA of .052, 12-year-old Riverton female with a BA of .008 and a 15-year-old Lander female with a BA of .065.

Patrol Calls:

A woman in the 400 block of North 16th East reported at 11:30 a.m. on the 26th that a cat had attacked her and her dogs. She reported the cat was trapped in a spare bedroom. The owner of the cat was contacted and counseled, according to an RPD report.

A 36-year-old male who was out on bond called police at 11:41 a.m. on the 26th to report was concerned about some phone calls he had received. An Officer presented him with options on what he could/should do.

A resident on Sioux Avenue reported a burglary at 11:43 a.m. on the 26th where firearms and television sets were taken sometime overnight.

An Aircraft Emergency at Central Wyoming Regional Airport in Riverton was reported at 12:06 p.m. on the 26th but no report has been filed.

A report of Child Abuse or Neglect was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Washington. An officer responded with the Department of Family Services and a small amount of drugs were found in the residence and both parents admitted to recent drug use. A 17-year-old female was taken into protective custody by DFS.

A fight was reported outside of the 500 block of East Main Street at 2:01 a.m. on the 27th. The fight was over when officers arrived but Kyle Cunningham, 27, Riverton, was arrested for Public Intoxication.

According to an RPD report, at 11:22 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Federal, following a call to police, an 18-year-old male was contacted and stated that he had gotten into an argument awhile earlier with a fellow who had placed a dead snake on the door handle of his truck. His story was supported by others on the scene. The 18-year-old had not been drinking.