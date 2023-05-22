Weekend Recap – State Tournament Special Edition

Fremont County had a VERY full weekend this past few days thanks to the 2023 Spring seasons wrapping up in tremendous fashion around Wyoming with state tournaments in soccer and track and field.

In soccer, the two Lander Valley teams traveled to Green River for the 3A State Tournament while the Lady Wolverines of Riverton traveled right down the highway to Rock Springs to the 4A State Tournament.

3A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Final Score = Game 1: (3E) Buffalo 4 (2W) Powell 3 [Bison won in overtime shootouts, 3-1]

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Worland 3 (4W) Mountain View 1

Final Score = Game 3: (3W) Lander 2 (2E) Douglas 0 – Goals by Delaney Sullivan & Blue Blackburn

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Cody 5 (4E) Rawlins 0

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Worland 3 Buffalo 1 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Cody 5 Lander 0 – semifinal – Cody was held scoreless the first 38.5 minutes, then started to go off at beginning of second half

Final Score = Game 8: Powell 3 Mountain View 2 – Buffalos are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Douglas 7 Rawlins 1 – Outlaws are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Douglas 6 Powell 3 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Buffalo 1 Lander 0 – 3rd Place Game – Lander wins fourth place

Final Score = Game 7: Cody 4 Worland 0 – Championship Game – Fillies end the season undefeated (again) and win their second consecutive 3A girls state championship, earning their 6th title in school history. They’ve won 5 of the last 7 3A girls’ championships.

The boys of Lander didn’t start off as well as their female counterparts, but they still made it to Saturday which was a huge accomplishment for the first season of head coach Brett Prins.

3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (2W) Cody 4 (3E) Buffalo 0

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Worland 4 (4W) Lander 0 – Tigers let two early goals go in, played amazing defense the rest of the game but let two more garbage time goals in later in second half

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Torrington 2 (3W) Green River 1 – Hatch with the game-winning goal with 1:33 left.

Final Score = Game 4: (4E) Douglas 2 (1W) Powell 1 – Bearcats got the game-winner with 5:05 left in the 1st half.

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Worland 1 Cody 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Douglas 2 Torrington 1 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Lander 2 Buffalo 1 [Tigers win SO 4-3] – Tigers benefited from Buffalo sailing two of their four shootout goals wide-right of the goal, Lander didn’t miss a single shootout shot.

Final Score = Game 9: Green River 3 Powell 2 – Panthers are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Green River 5 Lander 1 – Consolation Trophy Game – Sawyer Nachazel had best game of season, scoring the lone goal for Lander

Final Score = Game 12: Cody 1 Torrington 0 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Worland 3 Douglas 1 – Championship Game – Warriors win 5th straight, and fifth-overall, title. This year’s senior class did not lose a match in their career and never saw a season end without a state title.

The Riverton girls started off the season by going undefeated in their first four weeks of play in their new 4A Class.

4A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (2W) Kelly Walsh 1 (3E) Laramie 0

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Thunder Basin 4 (4W) Natrona County 2

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Cheyenne East 2 (3W) Riverton 1- [T-Birds win sudden death SO, 5-4] – Lady Wolverines fall in the first round for the second-straight week.

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Jackson 3 (4E) Sheridan 0

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Kelly Walsh 2 Thunder Basin 1 [Trojans win SO in 2nd round of sudden death, 6-5] – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Jackson 3 Cheyenne East 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Laramie 5 Natrona County 3 – Fillies are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Sheridan 1 Riverton 0 – Wolverines are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Laramie 3 Sheridan 0 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Thunder Basin 2 Cheyenne East 1 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Kelly Walsh 2 Jackson 0 – Championship Game – The Lady Trojans win their first state championship since 2005 and third in school history.

No team from Fremont County made it to the 4A Boys’ State Championship but here are the results from Rock Springs:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (3E) Sheridan 3 (2W) Natrona County 1

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Cheyenne Central 7 (4W) Star Valley 0

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Thunder Basin 2 (3W) Jackson 1

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Kelly Walsh 3 (4E) Laramie 1

FRIDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 5: Cheyenne Central 4 Sheridan 3 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Thunder Basin 1 Kelly Walsh 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Star Valley 1 Natrona County 0 – Mustangs are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Jackson 5 Laramie 1 – Plainsmen are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 21:

Final Score = Game 10: Jackson 6 Star Valley 1 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Sheridan 2 Kelly Walsh 1 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Thunder Basin 1 Cheyenne Central 0 – Championship Game – Thunder Basin wins their 1st boys’ soccer championship in school history.

Also taking place this weekend was the 2023 State Track and Field Tournament where a few Fremont County runners, hurdlers and relay teams brought home some serious hardware.

Boys events:

100 Meters:

4A Luke Talich-Cody 10.74

3A Carson Eardley-Mountain View 11.10

2A Gavin Stafford-Big Horn 11.16

1A Wyatt Campbell-Southeast 11.18

200 Meters:

4A: Luke Talich-Cody 22.10

3A Gage Gose-Lander 22.14

2A Cody Hape-Burns 22.89

1A Clayton Edwards-Burlington 23.04

400 Meters:

4A Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin 48.72

3A Reed McFadden-Lander 50.06

2A Cody Hape-Burns 48.46 (Class Record)

1A Clayton Edwards-Burlington 50.55

1600 Meters:

4A Jackson Dutcher-Natrona 4.20.96

3A Aydan Loya-Torrington 4.28.69

2A Owen Burnett-Kemmerer 4.21.28

1A Drake Plowman-Cokeville 4.41.61

110 Hurdles:

4A Mason Weickum-Natrona 14.66

3A Gage Gose-Lander 14.24 (Class record)

2A Hunter Fisher-Big Piney 15.28

1A Hadley Myers-Little Snake River 15.71

300 Hurdles:

4A Christopher Wilson-Green River 39.04

3A Gage Gose-Lander 36.09 (Overall record)

2A Colby Jenks-Big Piney 38.22 (Class record)

1A Wyatt Trembly-Dubois 40.64

4×400 Relay:

4A Thunder Basin 3.20.40

3A Lander 3.23.84

2A Burns 3.27.57

1A Cokeville 3.34.44

4A Shot-Put: Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie 53-10.75

4A High Jump: Robbie Porter-Cody 6-8

3A Triple Jump: Isaiah Woyack-Powell 44-2

2A Triple Jump: Stuart Lerwick-Pine Bluffs 43-8.25

1A High Jump: Quincy Paris-Midwest 6-2

1A Shot Put: Kaben Pickett-Encampment 45-2.75

Girls events:

100 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 12.03

3A Desirae Iaccovetto-Wheatland 12.43

2A Micah Strong-Big Piney 12.61

1A Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside 12.82

200 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 25.19

3A Cherise Douzenis-Worland 25.87

2A Melody ZumBrunnen-Lusk 25.88

1A Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside 26.59

400 Meters:

4A Addie Pendergast-Sheridan 54.62 (Overall Record)

3A Cherise Douzenis-Worland 57.50

2A Micah Strong-Big Piney 58.37

1A Karcee Maya-Kaycee 58.86

1600 Meters:

4A Sydney Morell-Cheyenne Central 5.06.97

3A Ryann Smith-Rawlins 5.03.54

2A Jolynn Jones-Big Piney 5.33.35

1A Bryli Groll-Cokeville 5.21.44 (Class Record)

100 Hurdles:

4A Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central 14.77

3A Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 14.73

2A Laynee Walker-Kemmerer 16.76

1A Addison Barnes-Cokeville 15.59

300 Hurdles:

4A Kammi Merritt-Star Valley 43.97

3A Eva Nitschke-Rawlins 44.23

2A Laynee Walker-Kemmerer 47.21

1A Addison Barnes-Cokeville 44.92 (Class Record)

4×400 Relay:

4A Natrona 4.00.21

3A Torrington 4.05.56

2A Lingle Fort-Laramie 4.11.02

1A Southeast 4.14.82

4A Discus: Brynn Sybrant-Natrona 129-11

3A Discus: Katy Dexter-Pinedale 146-01

2A Triple Jump: Melody Zumbrunnen-Lusk 34-3

1A Triple Jump: Whitney Bennett-Saratoga 35-4.75

Congratulations to any and all Fremont County superstar athletes that made their mark on the state of Wyoming this weekend!