Weekend Recap – State Tournament Special Edition

Fremont County had a VERY full weekend this past few days thanks to the 2023 Spring seasons wrapping up in tremendous fashion around Wyoming with state tournaments in soccer and track and field.

In soccer, the two Lander Valley teams traveled to Green River for the 3A State Tournament while the Lady Wolverines of Riverton traveled right down the highway to Rock Springs to the 4A State Tournament.

3A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18

Final Score = Game 1: (3E) Buffalo 4 (2W) Powell 3 [Bison won in overtime shootouts, 3-1]

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Worland 3 (4W) Mountain View 1

Final Score = Game 3: (3W) Lander 2 (2E) Douglas 0 – Goals by Delaney Sullivan & Blue Blackburn

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Cody 5 (4E) Rawlins 0

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Worland 3 Buffalo 1 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Cody 5 Lander 0 – semifinal – Cody was held scoreless the first 38.5 minutes, then started to go off at beginning of second half

Final Score = Game 8: Powell 3 Mountain View 2 – Buffalos are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Douglas 7 Rawlins 1 – Outlaws are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Douglas 6 Powell 3 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Buffalo 1 Lander 0 – 3rd Place GameLander wins fourth place

Final Score = Game 7: Cody 4 Worland 0 – Championship GameFillies end the season undefeated (again) and win their second consecutive 3A girls state championship, earning their 6th title in school history. They’ve won 5 of the last 7 3A girls’ championships.

The boys of Lander didn’t start off as well as their female counterparts, but they still made it to Saturday which was a huge accomplishment for the first season of head coach Brett Prins.

3A BOYS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (2W) Cody 4 (3E) Buffalo 0

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Worland 4 (4W) Lander 0 – Tigers let two early goals go in, played amazing defense the rest of the game but let two more garbage time goals in later in second half

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Torrington 2 (3W) Green River 1 – Hatch with the game-winning goal with 1:33 left.

Final Score = Game 4: (4E) Douglas 2 (1W) Powell 1 – Bearcats got the game-winner with 5:05 left in the 1st half.

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Worland 1 Cody 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Douglas 2 Torrington 1 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Lander 2 Buffalo 1 [Tigers win SO 4-3] – Tigers benefited from Buffalo sailing two of their four shootout goals wide-right of the goal, Lander didn’t miss a single shootout shot.

Final Score = Game 9: Green River 3 Powell 2 – Panthers are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Green River 5 Lander 1 – Consolation Trophy Game – Sawyer Nachazel had best game of season, scoring the lone goal for Lander

Final Score = Game 12: Cody 1 Torrington 0 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Worland 3 Douglas 1 – Championship Game – Warriors win 5th straight, and fifth-overall, title. This year’s senior class did not lose a match in their career and never saw a season end without a state title.

The Riverton girls started off the season by going undefeated in their first four weeks of play in their new 4A Class.

4A GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (2W) Kelly Walsh 1 (3E) Laramie 0

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Thunder Basin 4 (4W) Natrona County 2

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Cheyenne East 2 (3W) Riverton 1- [T-Birds win sudden death SO, 5-4]Lady Wolverines fall in the first round for the second-straight week.

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Jackson 3 (4E) Sheridan 0

FRIDAY, MAY 19:

Final Score = Game 5: Kelly Walsh 2 Thunder Basin 1 [Trojans win SO in 2nd round of sudden death, 6-5] – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Jackson 3 Cheyenne East 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Laramie 5 Natrona County 3 – Fillies are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Sheridan 1 Riverton 0 – Wolverines are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 10: Laramie 3 Sheridan 0 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Thunder Basin 2 Cheyenne East 1 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Kelly Walsh 2 Jackson 0 – Championship Game – The Lady Trojans win their first state championship since 2005 and third in school history.

No team from Fremont County made it to the 4A Boys’ State Championship but here are the results from Rock Springs:

THURSDAY, MAY 18:

Final Score = Game 1: (3E) Sheridan 3 (2W) Natrona County 1

Final Score = Game 2: (1E) Cheyenne Central 7 (4W) Star Valley 0

Final Score = Game 3: (2E) Thunder Basin 2 (3W) Jackson 1

Final Score = Game 4: (1W) Kelly Walsh 3 (4E) Laramie 1

FRIDAY, MAY 20:

Final Score = Game 5: Cheyenne Central 4 Sheridan 3 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 6: Thunder Basin 1 Kelly Walsh 0 – semifinal

Final Score = Game 8: Star Valley 1 Natrona County 0 – Mustangs are eliminated

Final Score = Game 9: Jackson 5 Laramie 1 – Plainsmen are eliminated

SATURDAY, MAY 21:

Final Score = Game 10: Jackson 6 Star Valley 1 – Consolation Trophy Game

Final Score = Game 12: Sheridan 2 Kelly Walsh 1 – 3rd Place Game

Final Score = Game 7: Thunder Basin 1 Cheyenne Central 0 – Championship Game – Thunder Basin wins their 1st boys’ soccer championship in school history.

Also taking place this weekend was the 2023 State Track and Field Tournament where a few Fremont County runners, hurdlers and relay teams brought home some serious hardware.

Boys events:

100 Meters:

4A  Luke Talich-Cody                                                                10.74

3A  Carson Eardley-Mountain View                                          11.10

2A  Gavin Stafford-Big Horn                                                      11.16

1A  Wyatt Campbell-Southeast                                                 11.18

200 Meters:

4A: Luke Talich-Cody                                                                 22.10

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                            22.14

2A  Cody Hape-Burns                                                                22.89

1A  Clayton Edwards-Burlington                                              23.04

400 Meters:

4A  Kayden LaFramboise-Thunder Basin                                48.72

3A  Reed McFadden-Lander                                                      50.06

2A  Cody Hape-Burns                                                                48.46 (Class Record)

1A  Clayton Edwards-Burlington                                             50.55

1600 Meters:

4A  Jackson Dutcher-Natrona                                                  4.20.96

3A  Aydan Loya-Torrington                                                       4.28.69

2A  Owen Burnett-Kemmerer                                                   4.21.28

1A  Drake Plowman-Cokeville                                                   4.41.61

110 Hurdles:

4A  Mason Weickum-Natrona                                                   14.66

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                              14.24 (Class record)

2A  Hunter Fisher-Big Piney                                                       15.28

1A  Hadley Myers-Little Snake River                                         15.71

300 Hurdles:

4A  Christopher Wilson-Green River                                         39.04

3A  Gage Gose-Lander                                                               36.09 (Overall record)

2A  Colby Jenks-Big Piney                                                           38.22 (Class record)

1A  Wyatt Trembly-Dubois                                                        40.64

4×400 Relay:

4A  Thunder Basin                                                                        3.20.40

3A  Lander                                                                                      3.23.84

2A  Burns                                                                                        3.27.57

1A  Cokeville                                                                                   3.34.44

4A Shot-Put:  Christopher Gonzoles-Laramie                           53-10.75

4A High Jump: Robbie Porter-Cody                                            6-8

3A Triple Jump: Isaiah Woyack-Powell                                       44-2

2A Triple Jump: Stuart Lerwick-Pine Bluffs                              43-8.25

1A High Jump:  Quincy Paris-Midwest                                       6-2

1A Shot Put:      Kaben Pickett-Encampment                            45-2.75

Girls events:

100 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                              12.03

3A  Desirae Iaccovetto-Wheatland                                        12.43

2A  Micah Strong-Big Piney                                                     12.61

1A  Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside                                         12.82

200 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                               25.19

3A  Cherise Douzenis-Worland                                                25.87

2A  Melody ZumBrunnen-Lusk                                                25.88

1A  Vaidyn Vanderploeg-Riverside                                          26.59

400 Meters:

4A  Addie Pendergast-Sheridan                                               54.62 (Overall Record)

3A  Cherise Douzenis-Worland                                                57.50

2A  Micah Strong-Big Piney                                                      58.37

1A  Karcee Maya-Kaycee                                                         58.86

1600 Meters:

4A  Sydney Morell-Cheyenne Central                                    5.06.97

3A  Ryann Smith-Rawlins                                                        5.03.54

2A  Jolynn Jones-Big Piney                                                     5.33.35

1A  Bryli Groll-Cokeville                                                           5.21.44 (Class Record)

100 Hurdles:

4A  Madisyn Baillie-Cheyenne Central                                  14.77

3A  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                                        14.73

2A  Laynee Walker-Kemmerer                                               16.76

1A  Addison Barnes-Cokeville                                                15.59

300 Hurdles:

4A  Kammi Merritt-Star Valley                                                43.97

3A  Eva Nitschke-Rawlins                                                        44.23

2A  Laynee Walker-Kemmerer                                               47.21

1A  Addison Barnes-Cokeville                                              44.92 (Class Record)

4×400 Relay:

4A  Natrona                                                                           4.00.21

3A  Torrington                                                                          4.05.56

2A  Lingle Fort-Laramie                                                           4.11.02

1A  Southeast                                                                          4.14.82

4A Discus:  Brynn Sybrant-Natrona                                     129-11

3A Discus:  Katy Dexter-Pinedale                                          146-01

2A Triple Jump:  Melody Zumbrunnen-Lusk                       34-3

1A Triple Jump:  Whitney Bennett-Saratoga                       35-4.75

Congratulations to any and all Fremont County superstar athletes that made their mark on the state of Wyoming this weekend! And for more information on every single tournament be sure to check out the Ranger and Lander Journal Wednesday editions this upcoming Wednesday.