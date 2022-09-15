Riverton's Wolverine stadium illuminated on a Friday night. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

Weekend High School Football Schedule

Here is this Friday and Saturday’s statewide high school football schedule. Local games are in Boldface. (from WyoTodayMedia, WyoPreps.com and Wyoming-Football.com)

Friday, Sept. 16

Class 4A

Laramie at #1 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.

#2 Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Chey. Ctl at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.

#4 Natrona at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.

#5 Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

#2 Star Valley at Riverton, 12:30 p.m.  listen on KTAK 93.9 and watch on WyoToday Facebook

#1 Cody at #4 Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Evanston at Lander Valley, 6 p.m. listen on KFCW 93.1 and watch on WyoTodayYouTube

Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.

Green River at #5 Worland, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

#1 Lovell at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m.

Pinedale at #5 Cokeville, 2 p.m.

#4 Mtn View at Thermopolis, 3 p.m. Listen on KDNO 101.7 and watch on WyoTodayYouTube

Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.

#3 Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Upton)

Big Horn at Glenrock, 7 p.m.

Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.

Class 1A-9 Man

#2 Shoshoni at St. Stephens – Wranglers win by forfeit

Wright at #1 Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.

Riverside at #3 Wind River, 6 p.m. listen on KTAK, 93.9 and watch on WyoToday Facebook

#5 Big Piney at Greybull, 6 p.m.

Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.

Guernsey-Sunrise at #4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.

Out-of-State Opponent

3A #3 Jack. at So.Fremont, ID, 6 p.m.

Rich Co., UT, at 2A Kemmerer, 6 p.m.

Moffat County, CO at 3A Rawlins, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17

Class 1A-9 Man

Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.

Lusk at Saratoga, 2 p.m.

Class 1A-6 Man

#5 Midwest at #4 Burlington, noon

H.E.M. at #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.

#3 Dubois at #2 Encampment, 2 p.m.

Hulett at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.