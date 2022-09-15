Weekend High School Football Schedule

Here is this Friday and Saturday’s statewide high school football schedule. Local games are in Boldface. (from WyoTodayMedia, WyoPreps.com and Wyoming-Football.com)
Friday, Sept. 16
Class 4A
Laramie at #1 Cheyenne East, 6 p.m.
#2 Sheridan at Rock Springs, 6 p.m.
Chey. Ctl at #3 Thunder Basin, 6 p.m.
#4 Natrona at Kelly Walsh, 6 p.m.
#5 Gillette at Cheyenne South, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
#2 Star Valley at Riverton, 12:30 p.m. listen on KTAK 93.9 and watch on WyoToday Facebook
#1 Cody at #4 Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Evanston at Lander Valley, 6 p.m. listen on KFCW 93.1 and watch on WyoTodayYouTube
Powell at Douglas, 6 p.m.
Green River at #5 Worland, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
#1 Lovell at #2 Lyman, 1 p.m.
Pinedale at #5 Cokeville, 2 p.m.
#4 Mtn View at Thermopolis, 3 p.m. Listen on KDNO 101.7 and watch on WyoTodayYouTube
Burns at Newcastle, 6 p.m.
#3 Tongue River at Upton-Sundance, 7 p.m. (at Upton)
Big Horn at Glenrock, 7 p.m.
Wheatland at Torrington, 7 p.m.
Class 1A-9 Man
#2 Shoshoni at St. Stephens – Wranglers win by forfeit
Wright at #1 Pine Bluffs, 5 p.m.
Riverside at #3 Wind River, 6 p.m. listen on KTAK, 93.9 and watch on WyoToday Facebook
#5 Big Piney at Greybull, 6 p.m.
Moorcroft at Southeast, 6 p.m.
Guernsey-Sunrise at #4 Lingle-Ft. Laramie, 7 p.m.
Out-of-State Opponent
3A #3 Jack. at So.Fremont, ID, 6 p.m.
Rich Co., UT, at 2A Kemmerer, 6 p.m.
Moffat County, CO at 3A Rawlins, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Class 1A-9 Man
Wyoming Indian at Rocky Mountain, 1 p.m.
Lusk at Saratoga, 2 p.m.
Class 1A-6 Man
#5 Midwest at #4 Burlington, noon
H.E.M. at #1 Little Snake River, 2 p.m.
#3 Dubois at #2 Encampment, 2 p.m.
Hulett at Meeteetse, 2 p.m.