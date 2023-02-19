Weekend Basketball Scores: LVHS & RHS Boys Split, Cougs win Two; LVHS Girls win Two in a Row, RHS, WRHS Girls Split & More

BOYS

Thursday

Worland 77, Thermopolis 48

Friday

Lander Valley 74, Thermopolis 32

Rock Springs 59, Riverton 45 

Wind River 65, Rocky Mountain 58

Dubois 62 Meeteetse 47

Greybull 74, Shoshoni 69

Ten Sleep 57 Riverside 54 

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga – Cancelled

Saturday

Riverton 55, Kelly Walsh 49  (OT)

Worland 62, Lander Valley 43

Wind River 80, St. Stephens 56

Kemmerer 74 Shoshoni 61

 

GIRLS

Thursday

Thermopolis 43 Worland 40 

Friday

Lander Valley 53, Thermopolis 27

Rock Springs 53, Riverton 39 

Shoshoni 46, Greybull 34

Dubois 63, Meeteetse 44

Rocky Mountain 49, Wind River 37

Wyoming Indian at Saratoga, cancelled

 

Saturday

Lander Valley 37, Worland 25

Kelly Walsh 55, Riverton 45 (OT)

Wind River 63, St. Stephens 43

Shoshoni 28, Kemmerer 27

 

 

 

 

 