Weekend Basketball Scores: LVHS & RHS Boys Split, Cougs win Two; LVHS Girls win Two in a Row, RHS, WRHS Girls Split & More

BOYS
Thursday
Worland 77, Thermopolis 48
Friday
Lander Valley 74, Thermopolis 32
Rock Springs 59, Riverton 45
Wind River 65, Rocky Mountain 58
Dubois 62 Meeteetse 47
Greybull 74, Shoshoni 69
Ten Sleep 57 Riverside 54
Wyoming Indian at Saratoga – Cancelled
Saturday
Riverton 55, Kelly Walsh 49 (OT)
Worland 62, Lander Valley 43
Wind River 80, St. Stephens 56
Kemmerer 74 Shoshoni 61
GIRLS
Thursday
Thermopolis 43 Worland 40
Friday
Lander Valley 53, Thermopolis 27
Rock Springs 53, Riverton 39
Shoshoni 46, Greybull 34
Dubois 63, Meeteetse 44
Rocky Mountain 49, Wind River 37
Wyoming Indian at Saratoga, cancelled
Saturday
Lander Valley 37, Worland 25
Kelly Walsh 55, Riverton 45 (OT)
Wind River 63, St. Stephens 43
Shoshoni 28, Kemmerer 27