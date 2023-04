A gorgeous spring day is in store for the Cowboy State! Expect to see mostly sunny skies today with a pleasant warm-up for those east of the Divide. The upcoming weekend looks even better than today, with dry weather and highs above normal. Today’s high temperatures will be in the 60s for most of the area, with the 50s in Lander and Dubois and the upper 40s at Jeffrey City. Tonight’s lows will be above freezing in all local locations.