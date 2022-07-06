Wednesday Not as Hot as Tuesday; Scattered Showers

Not as hot as yesterday. Showers and t-storms will be scattered about, most numerous in the north and east. Stronger storms are possible in Johnson County. The rest of the week will see increasing temperatures with decreasing chances of storms. Today’s high temperatures will be mostly in the upper 80s for Lander and Riverton, in the low 90s for Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. The high in Dubois could reach 80 today. Tonight’s lows in the mid to upper 50s for the Wind River Basin, in the low 60s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin with 48 at Dubois.