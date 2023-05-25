Weather-permitting, Beartooth Highway (US-212) to open Friday, May 26

Stay informed about road status and weather conditions
- Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m.
- Watch for quickly changing weather, including winter conditions with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.
- Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.
- Check the Montana and Wyoming depart
ments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.