The Beartooth Highway between Cooke City, MT and Red Lodge, MT is set to open May 26, weather permitting. File photo

Weather-permitting, Beartooth Highway (US-212) to open Friday, May 26

 
Stay informed about road status and weather conditions
  • Weather-permitting, the Beartooth Highway (US-212), located east of the park’s Northeast Entrance between Red Lodge, Montana, and Cooke City, Montana, will open Friday, May 26 at 8 a.m.
  • Watch for quickly changing weather, including winter conditions with heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions.
  • Temporary road closures due to winter weather can occur any time on the highway given its high elevation. Plan to have alternate routes for travel should the highway close.
  • Check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for road updates and status throughout the summer.