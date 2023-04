A cold front will sweep across the area today and bring strong wind and scattered showers and t-storms. Mainly dry weather returns on Friday. Today’s high temperatures will be mostly in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region with 51 at both Dubois and Jeffrey City. Peak wind gusts today will be in the mid to upper 40 mph range at Dubois, Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland in the mid to upper 30 mph range at Lander, South Pass and Jeffrey City.