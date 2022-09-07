“Weather Along the Trails” Presentation at Pioneer Museum Thursday, September 8



The Pioneer Museum in Lander will host this Wyoming Community Bank Discovery Speakers Series program Thursday, Sept. 8 at 7 pm.



Chris Jones from the National Weather Service presents “Weather Along the Trails”. “In the 1840’s and 50s it was estimated nearly one-half million emigrants traveled the Oregon, Mormon, and California trails. Each pioneer had one common, constant companion – the weather. Meteorologist Chris Jones with the National Weather Service will discuss the various challenges the weather posed – spring rains, a drier climate, wind, thunderstorms, and autumn snows – for these brave settlers of the West. A portion of this multimedia presentation will attempt to reconstruct the fateful snow storm encountered by the Willie and Martin Handcart companies.”



This program is free and open to the public.